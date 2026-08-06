Wilmington Capital Management Inc. Reports Year-to-date and Second Quarter 2026 Results

STOCK SYMBOL –TSX: WCM.A WCM.B

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Wilmington Capital Management Inc. ("Wilmington" or the "Corporation") reports its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and provides an operational update.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, the Corporation reported a net income of $5.6 million or $0.45 per share and $8.1 million or $0.64 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million or ($0.02) per share and a net loss of $0.4 million or ($0.03) per share for the same periods in 2025.

Outlook

As previously reported, beginning in August 2023, the Corporation took steps to monetize a number of its investments in order to unlock the value which had been substantially realized, distribute capital to its shareholders and simplify its business. The monetization plan has left Wilmington well positioned to continue to build on its past history of delivering attractive long-term returns to shareholders. Wilmington has increased its investment in private energy securities which have appreciated since their acquisition and will continue to seek opportunistic investments that offer attractive risk adjusted returns to build shareholder value.

About Wilmington

Wilmington is a Canadian investment company whose principal objective has been to seek out investment opportunities in alternative asset classes which provided shareholders with capital appreciation over the longer term as opposed to current income returns. The Corporation has invested its own capital alongside partners and co-investors, in hard assets and private equity funds and managed these assets through operating entities. Further information relating to the Corporation may be found on www.sedarplus.ca as well on the Corporation's website at www.wilmingtoncapital.ca.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (CDN $ thousands, except per share amounts) Note 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue









Distribution income 8 1,300 --- 1,300 --- Interest income 8 88 269 237 556



1,388 269 1,537 556 Expenses









General and administrative

(268) (606) (475) (1,120) Amortization

(7) (7) (14) (14) Finance costs

(1) (1) (1) (2)



(276) (614) (490) (1,136) Fair value adjustments and other activities









Fair value adjustments to investments 3 4,341 --- 6,908 ---



4,341 --- 6,908 --- Income (loss) before income taxes

5,453 (345) 7,955 (580) Current income tax recovery

138 90 101 146 Deferred income tax recovery (expense)

5 (7) (5) (7) Provision for income taxes

143 83 96 139 Net income (loss)

5,596 (262) 8,051 (441)











Other comprehensive income (loss)

--- --- --- --- Comprehensive income (loss)

5,596 (262) 8,051 (441) Net income (loss) per share 7







Basic

0.45 (0.02) 0.64 (0.03) Diluted

0.45 (0.02) 0.64 (0.03)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

June 30, December 31, (CDN $ thousands) Note 2026 2025 Assets





NON-CURRENT ASSETS





Investment in Bay Moorings Partnership 4 650 650 Investment in Energy Securities 5 38,638 9,963 Deferred income tax assets

223 228 Right-of-use asset

--- 8



39,511 10,849 CURRENT ASSETS

Cash

2,600 24,010 Income taxes recoverable

73 371 Amounts receivable and other assets 6 2,093 1,165 Total assets

44,277 36,395 Liabilities





NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Lease liabilities

--- 18



--- 18 CURRENT LIABILITIES

Lease liabilities

38 38 Amounts payable and other

586 737 Total liabilities

624 793 Equity





Shareholders' equity 7 35,619 35,619 Retained earnings (deficit)

8,018 (33) Accumulated other comprehensive income

16 16 Total equity

43,653 35,602 Total liabilities and equity

44,277 36,395

Executive Officers of the Corporation will be available at 416-640-2595 to answer any questions on the Corporation's financial results.

STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND OTHER MEASUREMENTS

Certain statements included in this document may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, include statements regarding the operations, business, financial conditions, expected financial results, performance, opportunities, priorities, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of the Corporation and its investee entities and contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", or similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

While the Corporation believes the anticipated future results, performance or achievements reflected or implied in those forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, which may cause the actual results, performance and achievements of the Corporation to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: the ability of management of Wilmington and its investee entities to execute its and their business plans; availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within the equity and capital markets; strategic actions including dispositions; business competition; delays in business operations; the risk of carrying out operations with minimal environmental impact; industry conditions including changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced; operational matters related to investee entities business; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; fluctuations in interest rates; stock market volatility; general economic, market and business conditions; risks associated with existing and potential future law suits and regulatory actions against Wilmington and its investee entities; uncertainties associated with regulatory approvals; uncertainty of government policy changes; uncertainties associated with credit facilities; changes in income tax laws, tax laws; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the effect of applying future accounting changes; and other risks, factors and uncertainties described elsewhere in this document or in Wilmington's other filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

The foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the forward-looking statements, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are effective only as of the date of this document.

SOURCE Wilmington Capital Management Inc.