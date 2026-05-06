WILMINGTON REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS

STOCK SYMBOL –TSX: WCM.A WCM.B

TORONTO, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (the "Corporation") announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held today, May 6, 2026 (the "Meeting") at 1:30 p.m. in Toronto, Ontario, at the offices of Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP. All two nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A shares and all three nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holders of Class B shares were elected. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

At the Meeting, the following five individuals nominated to serve as directors of the Corporation were elected. The number and percentage of votes cast "for" or "withheld" from the vote are set forth below opposite the name of each elected director.

Class Director Votes For

(#) Votes For

(%) Votes Withheld

(#) Votes Withheld

(%) Class A Shareholders Timothy W. Casgrain 7,482,982 99.77 % 17,000 0.23 % Matthew Rachiele 7,482,982 99.77 % 17,000 0.23 % Class B Shareholders Andrew W. W. Cockwell 668,277 100.00 % 0 0.00 % J. Francis Cooke 668,277 100.00 % 0 0.00 % Irfhan Rawji 668,277 100.00 % 0 0.00 %

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the Meeting are available in the Corporation's report of voting results filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

SOURCE Wilmington Capital Management Inc.

For further information, please contact: Executive Officers, (416) 640-2595