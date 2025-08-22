Wilmington Capital Management Inc. Announces Change In Directors

STOCK SYMBOL –TSX: WCM.A WCM.B

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - After many years of dedicated service, Ian Cockwell will be stepping down from his role as director. His leadership and commitment have left a lasting impact on Wilmington and we are grateful for the guidance he has shared throughout his tenure.

As we bid farewell, we are pleased to welcome Andrew W.W. Cockwell to the board of directors. With a strong background in business and law and a passion for driving growth, Andrew is well positioned to help lead Wilmington into an exciting new chapter.

Wilmington Capital Management Inc.

Joseph Killi

Chairman

About Wilmington

Wilmington is a Canadian investment company whose principal objective historically was to seek out investment opportunities in the alternative asset classes which provide shareholders with capital appreciation over the longer term as opposed to current income returns. The Corporation invested its own capital alongside partners and co-investors, in hard assets and private equity funds and managed these assets through operating entities. Further information relating to Wilmington may be found on www.sedarplus.ca as well on Wilmington's website at www.wilmingtoncapital.ca.

