WILMINGTON ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BOW CITY 2 LIMITED PARTNERSHIP LAND SALES

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Wilmington Capital Management Inc. ("Wilmington" or the "Corporation"), further to the Corporation's July 4, 2024 press release and matters approved at the August 7, 2024 special shareholders' meeting, is pleased to announce the closing of transactions resulting in the sale of two parcels of land in Calgary, Alberta by Bow City 2 Limited Partnership for the aggregate gross proceeds of $9,093,012.97 (the "Transaction"). The Transaction closed on August 29, 2024.

Wilmington is a Canadian investment company whose principal objective is to seek out investment opportunities in alternative real estate asset classes, which provide shareholders with capital appreciation over the longer term as opposed to current income returns. Wilmington invests its own capital, alongside partners and co-investors, in hard assets and private equity funds and manages these assets through operating platforms.

