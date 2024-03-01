Wills Transfer Limited Announces Leadership Succession, Appointing Jordi Wills as New President

Terry Wills, the former President and third-generation leader of the family-owned enterprise steps into the position of Chairman, Advisory Board, while Jordi Wills assumes the role of President.

OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Wills Transfer, a leading 3PL (third-party logistics) warehousing provider in Eastern Ontario offering logistics, warehousing and storage solutions, announces that Terry Wills will step into the position of Chairman, Advisory Board, while Jordi Wills is appointed the company's new President.

"During my tenure as President, we made significant strides and growth within our industry. We look forward to building upon Wills Transfer's momentum under the leadership of Jordi Wills, who has been instrumental to our success," remarked Terry. "Jordi's experience and leadership have been a valuable asset to Wills Transfer as he has optimized operational efficiencies and technological advancements while building a dynamic high-performance team that has driven our growth. Jordi is a proven leader who is very passionate about our mission and is poised to strategically move the company into its next generation of growth and deliver more value to our existing and future clients."

Jordi, who joined Wills Transfer full-time in 2013, has held various roles throughout his tenure that strategically position him to deliver exceptional results while continuing to operate as a family-owned business for generations to come. Under his leadership, the company has delivered industry-leading services, deepened relationships with clients and industry partners, strengthened community-giving initiatives and advanced its purpose, vision, and values.

"I am honoured to be appointed Wills Transfer's President and to continue to uphold our mission to provide clients with exceptional service based on trust, dependability, innovation, and added value," Jordi said. "I am grateful to my father Terry for his leadership and the impact he has had on the company, my career and our community. I am excited about the opportunity to build upon our family's legacy as we enter our fourth generation of being family-owned and operated."

As the new President, Jordi Wills will continue strategically focusing on operational excellence, leading with a people-matter approach, building upon the culture, and supporting the community.

About Wills Transfer

Wills Transfer Limited provides innovative logistics solutions contributing to their customers' success. Founded in 1945, Wills Transfer Limited operates 7 Distribution Centres totalling over 1 million square feet and is well positioned to serve Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Western Quebec, and Cornwall.

Learn more about Wills Transfer Limited: https://www.willstransfer.com/

SOURCE Wills Transfer Limited

For further information: Toby James,, Marketing Coordinator, Wills Transfer Limited, phone: 613-283-0225, email: [email protected]