Willow Lake Métis Nation Invests in the Northern Courier Pipeline with Suncor and Seven Other Indigenous Communities in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

The historic partnership includes three First Nations and five Métis communities that will own 15 per cent of the pipeline, standing to benefit from long-term, stable revenues for their communities.

REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY OF WOOD BUFFALO, AB, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Willow Lake Métis Nation (WLMN) will invest in the Northern Courier Pipeline alongside Suncor and seven other Indigenous communities in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) to acquire all of TC Energy's equity interest in the Northern Courier Pipeline. Together with Suncor, this historic partnership includes three First Nations and five Métis communities that will own 15 per cent of the pipeline, standing to benefit from long-term, stable revenues for their communities.

Suncor has exercised its option to purchase TC Energy's remaining equity interest in Northern Courier Pipeline Limited Partnership. The purchase will be completed by Astisiy Limited Partnership and Suncor will become operator of the pipeline assets. The Astisiy partners will benefit from revenues generated through competitive tolls from long-term transportation and terminalling services agreements supporting the pipeline, regardless of the price of crude.

The Astisiy Limited Partnership will be comprised of WLMN, Suncor, Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Chipewyan Prairie First Nation, Conklin Métis Local 193, Fort Chipewyan Métis Local #125, Fort McKay Métis Nation, McMurray Métis, and the Fort McMurray #468 First Nation.

"WLMN are thrilled to partner with our Indigenous brothers and sisters in the Wood Buffalo Region to build long-term prosperity for our community and future generations" said Willow Lake Métis Nation CEO, Justin Bourque. Adding, "WLMN is committed to making bold decisions and to doing things differently, ensuring the best future possible for our community and our families".

The Northern Courier Pipeline and associated storage facilities are located in the RMWB, connecting the Fort Hills asset to the East Tank Farm (ETF). The asset consists of two 90 kilometre pipelines that transport heated or diluted bitumen and condensate, diesel or crude from Fort Hills to the ETF; tank terminals also support the operation of the asset, including two 300,000 barrel bitumen storage tanks, one 150,000 barrel diluent storage tank and one 50,000 barrel diesel tank at the north end of the asset.

"Partnering with Suncor on a project of this magnitude is an exciting example of how Indigenous communities can work differently with industry in the region, benefitting our community and providing generational opportunity for our members," said Bourque.

To learn more about this new strategic partnership, visit: www.wlmn.ca

About Willow Lake Métis Nation

Willow Lake Métis Nation (WLMN) are a Métis community whose members now mostly reside in the community of Anzac, Alberta. WLMN's roots lie in the history of the fur trade in Alberta and the economic and political circumstances that evolved during and after the fur trade.

The historical Willow Lake community was close to trade and travel routes that connected Fort McMurray and Willow Lake to Lac La Loche to the east, to Fort Chipewyan to the north, and to Lac La Biche to the south. Willow Lake Métis people lived on and derived their livelihood from the lands between these locations through much of the later fur trade period, and WLMN people continue to use these lands to exercise their Indigenous rights, sustain their culture and identity as Métis people, support their community, and pass their knowledge and way of life on to their descendants. Key Métis family lines represented in the WLMN community include Bourque, Cardinal, Huppie, Lavallee, McKenzie, Quintal, and Whitford.

For more information, visit: https://www.wlmn.ca/about-us

SOURCE Willow Lake Métis Nation

For further information: Media Contact for Willow Lake Métis Nation: Name: Peter Pilarski, Title: Vice President, CIPR Communications, P: 403-462-1160, E: [email protected]