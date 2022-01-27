Willow Lake Métis Nation CEO Named One of Canada's Top 20 Dynamic CEOs

REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY OF WOOD BUFFALO, AB, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Willow Lake Métis Nation (WLMN) is thrilled to announce the recognition of their CEO, Justin Bourque, as one of Canada's Top 20 Dynamic CEOs by The CEO Publication. Throughout the past year Justin has relentlessly focused on restructuring the WLMN as an organization to ensure that it is accountable to its members, driven for community prosperity, and remains culturally grounded. He committed to bringing new community-based services to the Nation, determined to protect and enhance the community's rights, and to ensure the Willow Lake Métis have an economically sustainable future for generations to come.

"I am honoured to be one of 20 truly impressive individuals bringing leadership to communities and industries across Canada," Bourque says. "For me this is confirmation that our approach and our creative solutions are resonating not only with our community but those looking to explore new approaches across the country."

The CEO Publication notes that 'Justin's forward-thinking on technology paired with a drive for climate resilience has provided an opportunity for initiatives that will benefit his community and Indigenous communities everywhere.' They highlight his significant tie to the Anzac community and the energy industry as well as his passion for protecting the traditional cultural practices that characterized Métis communities in north-eastern Alberta including living off the land by hunting, trapping, fishing, and plant gathering.

"Justin challenges and empowers his team to be innovative, communicative, and proactive. There is always one more step that can be taken to propel his vision forward – and that's the easy part. Justin has been dreaming of all he is accomplishing alongside his community for decades. The vision and the excitement are what keep him going," explains The CEO Publication. And for this reason, he could not be left off the list of 20 Top Dynamic CEOs for 2021.

"I am humbled, and I look forward to continuing to build partnerships, find creative solutions, and stay true to my journey with the Creator as we gear up for a productive, exciting, and innovative 2022," explains Bourque. "Being a Top 20 Dynamic CEO only provides more momentum to move forward and accomplish more for our community."

About Willow Lake Métis Nation

Willow Lake Métis Nation (WLMN) are a Métis community whose members now mostly reside in the community of Anzac, Alberta. WLMN's roots lie in the history of the fur trade in Alberta and the economic and political circumstances that evolved during and after the fur trade.

The historical Willow Lake community was close to trade and travel routes that connected Fort McMurray and Willow Lake to Lac La Loche to the east, to Fort Chipewyan to the north, and to Lac La Biche to the south. Willow Lake Métis people lived on and derived their livelihood from the lands between these locations through much of the later fur trade period, and WLMN people continue to use these lands to exercise their Indigenous rights, sustain their culture and identity as Métis people, support their community, and pass their knowledge and way of life on to their descendants. Key Métis family lines represented in the WLMN community include Bourque, Cardinal, Huppie, Lavallee, McKenzie, Quintal, and Whitford.

