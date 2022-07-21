Willow Lake Métis Nation CEO Justin Bourque Named One of 10 Most Innovative Business Leaders to Follow in 2022

According to the publication, "Today, countless innovative leaders in the world thrive greatly by changing and impacting the world we live in. The innovations of these creative entrepreneurs leave a huge impact… They truly make a huge difference in the world at large and within their communities."

The third-generation owner and operator of his family's trapline, Justin promotes and protects his Métis heritage by day and practises and honours his traditional Métis lifestyle by night. He places a strong emphasis on harvesting skills including fishing, hunting, trapping, and plant gathering, which he believes contributes to not only his success, but his innovation.

"If you want to succeed, you need to be innovative and have your eye on the future while acknowledging the teachings from the past and remembering to remain present today," says Bourque.

This past November, Justin was named one of Canada's Top 20 Dynamic CEOs by the CEO Publication. The outlet credited him for being "innovative, communicative, and proactive," as well as for his leadership and vision.

Last month, the fruits of that innovation sprang to life with the announcement of Sohkastwâwin, which will provide WLMN citizens a permanent home with the purchase of approximately 200 acres of land. Sohkastwâwin, a Cree term for "the act of being resilient," will feature an eco-bison ranch and local food source, a garden, community culture centre, and Métis housing.

"A tremendous opportunity lies before us," continues Bourque. "We are excited to collaborate with our industry partners and to push the boundaries of innovation."

WLMN is taking an innovative approach to reclaiming the land by bringing in bison, a culturally important animal to the Métis, to assist. The Nation also has plans to pursue local power generation, climate resilience design, and net zero emissions with the goal of pioneering at least one new energy source, technology, or other innovation for the benefit of both themselves and of others.

"Our resilience relies on building and maintaining valuable relationships. With the help of our partners, we will change the course of the future," Justin says. "The best is yet to come for Willow Lake Métis!"

Willow Lake Métis Nation (WLMN) is a Métis community whose citizens now mostly reside in the community of Anzac, Alberta. WLMN's roots lie in the history of the fur trade in Alberta and the economic and political circumstances that evolved during and after the fur trade. The historical Willow Lake community was close to trade and travel routes that connected Fort McMurray and Willow Lake to Lac La Loche to the east, to Fort Chipewyan to the north, and to Lac La Biche to the south. Willow Lake Métis people lived on and derived their livelihood from the lands between these locations through much of the later fur trade period, and WLMN people continue to use these lands to exercise their Indigenous rights, sustain their culture and identity as Métis people, support their community, and pass their knowledge and way of life on to their descendants. Key Métis family lines represented in the WLMN community include Bourque, Cardinal, Huppie, Lavallee, McKenzie, Quintal, and Whitford.

For more information, visit www.wlmn.ca

