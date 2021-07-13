Willow Lake Métis Nation and Lethbridge Métis Local #2003 Enter into Memorandum of Understanding, Uniting Grassroots Métis Communities

The newly formed memorandum of understanding between Willow Lake Métis Nation and Lethbridge Métis Local #2003 commits to engaging and working collaboratively with grassroots Métis Communities through kinship and the desire to support Métis development across the Homeland.

REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY OF WOOD BUFFALO, CITY OF LETHBRIDGE, AB, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Willow Lake Métis Nation (WLMN) and Lethbridge Métis Local #2003 announced today they have entered into a memorandum of understanding. While the Willow Lake Métis Nation have formally undertaken the process of dissolution from the Métis Nation of Alberta, this new agreement is a commitment to continue working closely with all Métis people, across the province, to achieve common goals.

"Willow Lake Métis Nation's journey to self-governance has always maintained focus on strengthening and developing the Métis people of Willow Lake while maintaining our connection to our identity, culture and homeland, said Willow Lake Métis Nation's Vice President and CEO, Justin Bourque. Adding, "This new partnership with Lethbridge Métis is exciting as it provides opportunities for both communities to collaborate, learn, share and benefit from each other without political constraints. This relationship is a true testament that the grassroots Métis People want to work together to progress the Métis People regardless of political affiliation as our culture knows no such boundaries."

The newly signed agreement will provide a framework for the communities to collaborate on exercising their Métis Nation rights under section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982 across the Métis Nation Homeland including addressing regional challenges, opportunities and learnings. The agreement will also lead to the strengthening of bonds between nation-to-nation and government-to-government relationships, and the potential for partnering to pursue cultural, governance, economic, legal and other mutually agreeable opportunities. Finally, the agreement represents the will of the communities and the desire to work collectively to further develop their Métis identity, culture and governance through open and transparent relations.

"This partnership provides an opportunity for Lethbridge Métis to build on our vision, working in collaboration with other Métis communities with open and transparent relations for the betterment of our grassroots Métis people has been a key component missing in Métis governance as of late, said President Lethbridge Métis, Adam Browning. Adding, collaboration with Willow Lake Métis Nation has been positive, our alignment on values fuels our excitement as we continue the advancement of our communities together."

To learn more about this new strategic partnership, visit: https://www.wlmn.ca/

About Willow Lake Métis Nation

Willow Lake Métis Nation (WLMN) are a Métis community whose members now mostly reside in the community of Anzac, Alberta. WLMN's roots lie in the history of the fur trade in Alberta and the economic and political circumstances that evolved during and after the fur trade.

The historical Willow Lake community was close to trade and travel routes that connected Fort McMurray and Willow Lake to Lac La Loche to the east, to Fort Chipewyan to the north, and to Lac La Biche to the south. Willow Lake Métis people lived on and derived their livelihood from the lands between these locations through much of the later fur trade period, and WLMN people continue to use these lands to exercise their Indigenous rights, sustain their culture and identity as Métis people, support their community, and pass their knowledge and way of life on to their descendants. Key Métis family lines represented in the WLMN community include Bourque, Cardinal, Huppie, Lavallee, McKenzie, Quintal, and Whitford.

For more information, visit: https://www.wlmn.ca/about-us

About Lethbridge Métis The Metis Nation of Alberta Local #2003 is responsible for a large expanse of Southern Alberta. We serve the City of Lethbridge and numerous towns in the surrounding area. We work closely with our neighbouring locals and Metis leadership that are part of the Metis Nation of Alberta Region 3.

Within the City of Lethbridge, we have approximately 1600 Metis peoples, a third of the Aboriginal population. Many of our Metis community live within the rural community and townships below. As part of our community outreach, we will regularly hold events in the various communities that form our greater Lethbridge and area Metis community.

For more information, visit: https://sites.google.com/lethbridgemetis.com/lethbridgemetis/home

SOURCE Willow Lake Métis Nation

