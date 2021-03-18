Willow Lake Métis Group and Terrapure Environmental Form Strategic Partnership

The Newly formed strategic partnership between Willow Lake Métis Group and Terrapure Environmental will increase capacity for industrial cleaning services, while generating economic opportunities for the Willow Lake Métis Nation in the Wood Buffalo Region.

REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY OF WOOD BUFFALO, AB, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Willow Lake Métis Group (WLMG) and industrial cleaning leader, Terrapure Environmental, announced today they will enter into a newly formed partnership agreement, increasing their existing presence in the Wood Buffalo Region. The partnership will provide increased capacity for the WLMG, furthering their efforts to offer services related to comprehensive ongoing industrial cleaning services, including high pressure wash, chemical cleaning, vacuum, tank cleaning and specialized environmental field services, across sectors, in northern Alberta.

The WLMG was created to support and contribute to the local economy and the future sustainability of the WLMN. This latest partnership, is part of a larger effort to establish strong relationships with industry partners to provide turnkey services, allowing WLMG to become the strategic Indigenous industry partner of choice. WLMG is working to provide industry with a different indigenous community-based business model in providing full-service expertise for large scale projects, including ongoing maintenance, turnaround, and facility services.

"The WLMG represents an opportunity for generational prosperity for all WLMN citizens," said Willow Lake Métis Group CEO, Justin Bourque. "Partnering with a large, veteran, and trusted company like Terrapure Environmental, will dramatically increase our capacity for large-scale projects, supporting our mission to be the general contractor of choice in the Wood Buffalo Region."

Terrapure Environmental leverages their nationwide network supporting short-term projects and long-term operations that require full-scale, integrated services. Terrapure provides everything from maintenance, customized solution to complex challenges, and technology and specialized fleets, to keep operations running safely, efficiently and in compliance with all environmental and other regulatory requirements.

"Terrapure is committed to partnering with our local communities to build long-term sustainable relationships," said Dan Richards, Terrapure VP of Field Services for Western Canada. "This exciting new partnership with the Willow Lake Metis Group will provide customers in the Municipality of Wood Buffalo and Cold Lake regions a local indigenous option for industrial cleaning, plant maintenance and shutdown services. We look forward to a long and successful relationship that combines Terrapure's operational expertise, safety, quality management systems and resources with WLMG's contracting capabilities to provide an extensive suite of services in the region."

To learn more about this new strategic partnership, visit www.willowlakemetisgroup.ca

About Willow Lake Métis Group

The Willow Lake Métis Group exists to ensure our community has an opportunity to be industry leaders that contribute to our local economy and the future sustainability of our community. We are proud to have established strong relationships with industry partners that allow us to become your strategic Indigenous industry partner. Working with each of the industry partners allows us to provide full-service expertise for large scale projects. We can handle a multitude of services related to maintenance, turnaround, and servicing of your facility.

We are continuing to work towards building capacity and strengthen our mandate. Willow Lake Métis Group looks forward to working with the major industry players in our region in Northern Alberta to provide service and partnership at a new standard.

For more information, visit: www.willowlakemetisgroup.ca

Terrapure Environmental

Terrapure Environmental is a leading Canadian provider of essential waste management and field services. Through our Environmental Solutions, Organics Solutions, Battery Recycling and Oil Recycling divisions, we partner with industrial, commercial and institutional customers, including those in the manufacturing, mining, municipal, oil and gas, pulp and paper, refining and petrochemical, transportation, and utilities sectors. Headquartered in Burlington, Ontario, we employ approximately 2,000 people and operate an integrated network of over 70 locations across Canada. In Western Canada, Terrapure operates 23 facilities and provides industrial field services on customer sites. Field Services include chemical cleaning, high-pressure water blasting, vacuuming, hydro-excavation and tank cleaning.

At Terrapure, we're Changing Waste for Good. We see both economy and environment as invaluable, understanding one cannot be prioritized at the expense of the other. With an unwavering focus on health and safety excellence, we provide services that reduce the volume of waste requiring disposal, recover value from industrial by-products, and restore industrial operations to peak efficiency. We provide these services through an extensive coast-to-coast facility network and through field services deployed on customer sites.

For more information, visit www.TERRAPUREenv.com

SOURCE Willow Lake Métis Group

