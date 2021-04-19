Willow Lake Métis Group and Melloy Industrial Form Strategic Partnership

The newly formed strategic partnership between Willow Lake Métis Group and Melloy Industrial Services Inc., part of the PCL family of companies, will increase support to heavy industrial maintenance, capital projects, turnarounds and emergency outages, servicing the Wood Buffalo Region while generating economic opportunities for the Willow Lake Métis Nation.

REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY OF WOOD BUFFALO, AB, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Willow Lake Métis Group (WLMG) and Melloy Industrial Services Inc., announced today they will enter into a newly formed partnership agreement.

The WLMG was created to support and contribute to the local economy and the future sustainability of the Willow Lake Métis Nation (WLMN). This latest partnership is one component of a larger effort to establish strong relationships with industry partners, allowing WLMG to become the strategic Indigenous industry partner of choice. WLMG is working to provide the industry with a different Indigenous community-based business model by providing full-service expertise for large scale projects, including maintenance, turnaround and facility services.

"We are thrilled to have entered into a strategic partnership with Melloy Industrial. To have a partner with their exceptional level of experience, capacity, and expertise, as we continue to grow our operations to take on larger projects across the industry, is an invaluable and exciting opportunity for WLMG," said Willow Lake Métis Group CEO, Justin Bourque. Adding, "Over the last 18 months WLMG have worked to identify suitable strategic partnerships for both our business and our nation. Melloy Industrial is a trusted heavy industrial specialty service provider and this partnership furthers our mission of becoming the industries strategic Indigenous industry partner of choice."

Melloy Industrial's partnership with the Willow Lake Métis Group provides an opportunity to contribute to the economy and sustainability of the Willow Lake Métis Nation. The intent of this partnership is to support the continuous engagement of business with Indigenous peoples, Indigenous-owned businesses and Indigenous communities in the Wood Buffalo region.

"Decisions we make today have long lasting impacts on our communities," said Mitch Soetaert, district manager of Melloy Industrial Services. "Melloy is excited to enter into this partnership and to contribute to the success of the WLMN. Bringing our capabilities and experience as a mechanical contractor to the WLMG provides the Wood Buffalo Region access to a turn-key Indigenous contracting solution."

To learn more about this new strategic partnership, visit: www.willowlakemetisgroup.ca

About Willow Lake Métis Group



The Willow Lake Métis Group exists to ensure our community has an opportunity to be industry leaders that contribute to our local economy and the future sustainability of our community. We are proud to have established strong relationships with industry partners that allow us to become your strategic Indigenous industry partner. Working with each of the industry partners allows us to provide full-service expertise for large scale projects. We can handle a multitude of services related to maintenance, turnaround, and servicing of your facility.

We are continuing to work towards building capacity and strengthen our mandate. Willow Lake Métis Group looks forward to working with the major industry players in our region in Northern Alberta to provide service and partnership at a new standard.

For more information, visit: willowlakemetisgroup.ca

About Melloy Industrial Services Inc.



For more than 35 years, Melloy Industrial Services Inc. has been a trusted provider in heavy industrial maintenance, capital projects, turnarounds and emergency outages throughout Western Canada. As part of the PCL family of companies we provide integrated construction services including planning, general mechanical, engineering, modular design, large-scale fabrication, electrical and instrumentation work. Our lean construction approach make us flexible enough to tackle jobs of any size and we have the resources and expertise to take on any project, no matter how complex. Melloy believes in giving back to the communities in which we live and work. As employee owners we are more accountable, more responsible, and more invested in the success of our projects and communities. We actively invest in the communities where we work by supporting local businesses, community-based organizations and providing career opportunities.



For more information, visit: www.melloy.com

