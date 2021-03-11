Willow Lake Métis Group and Apex Well Servicing Inc. Form Strategic Partnership

The Newly formed strategic partnership between Willow Lake Métis Group and the Apex Well Servicing will increase oil and gas service equipment capacity including, service rigs, continuous rod rigs gripper, hot oilers, pressure pumping and super heaters, while generating economic opportunities for the Willow Lake Métis Nation in the Wood Buffalo Region.

REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY OF WOOD BUFFALO, AB, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Willow Lake Métis Group (WLMG) and Apex Well Servicing Inc., announced today they will enter into a newly formed partnership agreement, increasing their presence in the Wood Buffalo Region. The partnership will provide increased capacity to the WLMG for project turnarounds, rig servicing, and heat and pressure applications, in northern Alberta.

The WLMG was created to support and contribute to the local economy and the future sustainability of the WLMN. This latest partnership, is part of a larger effort to establish strong relationships with industry partners, allowing WLMG to become the strategic Indigenous industry partner of choice. WLMG is working to provide industry with a different indigenous community-based business model in providing full-service expertise for large scale projects, including maintenance, turnaround, and facility services.

"Apex Well Servicing will be an invaluable partner for the WLMG as we continue to expand our operations, taking on larger projects across the industry. Over the last 18 months WLMG have worked to identify suitable strategic partnerships for both our business and our nation. Apex Well Servicing has proven to be that candidate," said Willow Lake Métis Group CEO, Justin Bourque. Adding, "Access to a well maintained, high quality fleet, such as Apex Well Servicing's, creates increased opportunity and supports our mission of becoming the industries strategic Indigenous industry partner of choice."

Apex Well Servicing Inc. provides services to the oil and gas industry in Alberta and Western Canada. Their full range of service equipment includes service rigs, rod rigs, hot oilers, pressure pumping and super heaters. The Apex fleet is well maintained, and purpose built to suit industry needs.

"Since 2008 Apex Well Servicing has been proudly serving the oil and gas industry across Western Canada with our diverse product lines, knowledgeable staff and bases strategically positioned throughout North America. We are committed to providing not only the best equipment and upholding the highest standards, but to working with only the best people" said Murray Broadhead, President, Apex Well Servicing Inc. "Apex is thrilled to join forces with the Willow Lake Métis Nation, and we look forward to working alongside their citizens to preserve cultural and traditional values, promote social sovereignty and drive economic sustainability."

About Willow Lake Métis Group

The Willow Lake Métis Group exists to ensure our community has an opportunity to be industry leaders that contribute to our local economy and the future sustainability of our community. We are proud to have established strong relationships with industry partners that allow us to become your strategic Indigenous industry partner. Working with each of the industry partners allows us to provide full-service expertise for large scale projects. We can handle a multitude of services related to maintenance, turnaround, and servicing of your facility.

We are continuing to work towards building capacity and strengthen our mandate. Willow Lake Métis Group looks forward to working with the major industry players in our region in Northern Alberta to provide service and partnership at a new standard.

About Apex Well Servicing Inc.

Our Vision is in our name "Apex". We continually move forward with the goal to be the best well servicing provider in a multitude of services focused into 3 divisions. Our strength is in the diversity of our product line, knowledgeable staff and bases strategically positioned throughout North America.

We provide services to the oil and gas industry in Western Canada and the Northern United States. Our full range of service equipment includes service rigs, rod rigs, continuous rod rig gripper, hot oilers, pressure pumping and super heaters. Our fleet is well maintained and purpose built to suit your needs. Our staff is experienced, personable and professional.

