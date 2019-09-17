Willow Biosciences to Participate at the Eight Capital & Cassels Brock Global Cannabis Conference

CALGARY, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow" or the "Company") (CSE:WLLW) announces that it will participate in a panel, and will be available for 1x1 meetings, at the Eight Capital & Cassels Brock Global Cannabis Conference being held on September 19, 2019, at the Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto.

Panel details are as follows:

Presenter: Trevor Peters, CEO, President & Director Panel Title: Pushing the Boundaries Through Technology, Innovation & Research Date: Thursday, September 19, 2019 Time: 10:30-11:00 AM EST Location: Shangri-La Hotel Toronto; Queen's Park Ballroom

About Willow Biosciences Inc.

Willow is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary, Alberta, that produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Willow's current focus is in the production of cannabinoids for the treatment of pain, anxiety, obesity, brain disorders, among other significant indications. Willow's science team has a proven track record of developing manufacturing technologies for high purity compounds in pain and cancer treatments. Willow's manufacturing process creates a consistent, scalable and sustainable product that allows for the discovery and development of new life changing drugs.

For further information: Willow Bioscience Inc., Trevor Peters, Chief Executive Officer, T: (403) 669-4848, E: t.peters@willowbio.com; Troy Talkkari, CFA, Vice President, Corporate Development, T: (403) 618-1117, E: t.talkkari@willowbio.com