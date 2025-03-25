WILLOW BIOSCIENCES REPORTS 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND UPDATE REGARDING SALE OF OPERATING SUBSIDIARY

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow" or the "Company") (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQB: CANSF), a biotechnology company focused on industrial manufacturing of ingredients is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, and an update in respect of the disposition of Company's operating subsidiary (as announced via press release on March 14, 2025). Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read with Willow's audited consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023









Financial Results 2024 2023

Revenue $ 4,662 $ 1,172

General and administrative 3,503 5,598

Research and development 5,057 6,800

Share based compensation 297 420

Depreciation and amortization 1,386 1,831

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (135) -

Foreign exchange loss (gain) 7 (295)

Gain on fair value warrant liability - (23)

Foreign withholding tax expense 538 -

Net finance expense loss (income) 195 (125)

Loss before income taxes (6,186) (13,034)

Current income tax expense 3 10

Deferred income tax recovery - (15)

Total income tax expense (recovery) 3 (5)

Net loss (6,189) (13,029)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) on translation of foreign operations 97 (48)

Net comprehensive loss $ (6,092) $ (13,077)

Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.05) $ (0.10)









As at December 31 Statement of Financial Position: 2024 2023

Cash and cash equivalents $ 333 $ 3,145

Total assets 2,489 6,673

Shareholders' (deficit) equity (505) 3,436



As of the date hereof, the Company has a working capital deficit of approximately $CDN180,000 excluding lease liabilities.

SALE OF OPERATING SUBSIDIARY

On March 14, 2025, the Company announced that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with a privately-held, arms-length entity based in the United Kingdom (the "Purchaser"), for the sale of the Company's wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Epimeron, USA, Inc. ("Epimeron") (collectively, the "Transaction"). As Epimeron houses the Company's business operations, intellectual property and research and development team, the disposition will constitute a sale of substantially all of the Company's assets.

The purchase price for the Transaction is equal to US$3.38 million in cash, US$900,000 of which will be held in escrow and subject to indemnity claims and certain revenue/working capital adjustments. The remaining escrow amount releasable to the Company, following deductions permitted under the Agreement, shall be paid to the Company on the date that is 20 weeks from the closing of the Transaction. There is no guarantee that any portion of the escrow amount will be payable to the Company.

Assuming 100% of the escrow amount is released to the Company, the Company expects its cash position to be CDN$1.1 million after minimum anticipated purchase price adjustments of US$250,000, payment of transaction costs and severance costs of approximately US$2.4 million, and repayment of the Company's convertible debentures in the amount of approximately CDN$832,000 (inclusive of interest obligations). Any proceeds remaining will be retained by the Company, pending a review of its future cash requirements and potential next steps.

Following the completion of the Transaction, it is expected that the Company will no longer meet continued listing requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and will be subject to TSX's expedited review process and suspension procedures, in accordance with Part 7 of the TSX Company Manual. In addition, the following employees will be terminated concurrent with the closing of the Transaction as the Company will no longer be carrying on active operations: Dr. Chris Savile, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Trish Choudhary, Senior Vice President, Research and Development.

More information concerning the Transaction will be available in the Company's management information circular which will be available on Willow's SEDAR+ profile on or about March 28, 2025.

