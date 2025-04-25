WILLOW BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

News provided byWillow Biosciences Inc.
Apr 25, 2025, 19:22 ET
SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow" or the "Company") (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQB: CANSF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on April 25, 2025 (the "Meeting"). A total of 59,214,893 common shares, representing approximately 40.88% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the meeting.
The shareholders approved the setting of the number of directors of Willow at 5 directors, and the following nominees were elected as directors of Willow for the ensuing year with the specific voting results being as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Director
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
Dr. Chris Savile
|
46,902,346
|
88.3 %
|
6,234,676
|
11.7 %
|
Dr. Jim Lalonde
|
46,965,380
|
88.4 %
|
6,171,642
|
11.6 %
|
Donald Archibald
|
44,900,287
|
84.5 %
|
8,236,735
|
15.5 %
|
Raffi Asadorian
|
46,963,057
|
88.4 %
|
6,173,965
|
11.6 %
|
Al Foreman
|
46,900,723
|
88.3 %
|
6,236,299
|
11.7 %
In addition, shareholders approved the below matters. The resolutions approving the below matters may be viewed in full in the Company's management information circular dated March 26, 2025 (the "Information Circular").
|
Votes For
|
Director
|
#
|
%
|
Appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuring year
|
51,882,364
|
87.6 %
|
The proposed sale of the shares of Epimeron USA, Inc., the Corporation's
|
46,996,397
|
88.4 %
|
To authorize the Corporation's board of directors, at its sole discretion, to
|
48,853,362
|
82.5 %
For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company's Report of Voting Results dated April 25, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Willow Biosciences Inc.
Willow develops and produces precision fermented functional ingredients for the health and wellness, food and beverage and personal care markets. Willow's FutureGrownTM biotechnology platform allows large-scale production with sustainability at its core. Willow's R&D team has a proven track record of developing and commercializing bio-based manufacturing processes and products to benefit our B2B partners and their customers.
For more information, visit www.willowbio.com or contact:
Travis Doupe
Chief Financial Officer
E: [email protected]
SOURCE Willow Biosciences Inc.
Share this article