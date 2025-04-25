WILLOW BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow" or the "Company") (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQB: CANSF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on April 25, 2025 (the "Meeting"). A total of 59,214,893 common shares, representing approximately 40.88% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the meeting.

The shareholders approved the setting of the number of directors of Willow at 5 directors, and the following nominees were elected as directors of Willow for the ensuing year with the specific voting results being as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld Director # % # % Dr. Chris Savile 46,902,346 88.3 % 6,234,676 11.7 % Dr. Jim Lalonde 46,965,380 88.4 % 6,171,642 11.6 % Donald Archibald 44,900,287 84.5 % 8,236,735 15.5 % Raffi Asadorian 46,963,057 88.4 % 6,173,965 11.6 % Al Foreman 46,900,723 88.3 % 6,236,299 11.7 %

In addition, shareholders approved the below matters. The resolutions approving the below matters may be viewed in full in the Company's management information circular dated March 26, 2025 (the "Information Circular").



Votes For Director # % Appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuring year 51,882,364 87.6 % The proposed sale of the shares of Epimeron USA, Inc., the Corporation's

wholly-owned subsidiary, as more particularly described in the Information Circular 46,996,397 88.4 % To authorize the Corporation's board of directors, at its sole discretion, to

amend the Articles of the Corporation to change its name from "Willow

Biosciences Inc." to "2482118 Alberta Ltd.", or such other name as may be

approved by the Board, as more particularly described in the Information Circular. 48,853,362 82.5 %

