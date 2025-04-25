WILLOW BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

Willow Biosciences Inc.

Apr 25, 2025, 19:22 ET

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow" or the "Company") (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQB: CANSF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on April 25, 2025 (the "Meeting"). A total of 59,214,893 common shares, representing approximately 40.88% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the meeting.

The shareholders approved the setting of the number of directors of Willow at 5 directors, and the following nominees were elected as directors of Willow for the ensuing year with the specific voting results being as follows:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Director

#

%

#

%

Dr. Chris Savile

46,902,346

88.3 %

6,234,676

11.7 %

Dr. Jim Lalonde

46,965,380

88.4 %

6,171,642

11.6 %

Donald Archibald     

44,900,287

84.5 %

8,236,735

15.5 %

Raffi Asadorian

46,963,057

88.4 %

6,173,965

11.6 %

Al Foreman

46,900,723

88.3 %

6,236,299

11.7 %

In addition, shareholders approved the below matters. The resolutions approving the below matters may be viewed in full in the Company's management information circular dated March 26, 2025 (the "Information Circular").

Votes For

Director

#

%

Appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuring year

51,882,364

87.6 %

The proposed sale of the shares of Epimeron USA, Inc., the Corporation's
wholly-owned subsidiary, as more particularly described in the Information Circular     

46,996,397

88.4 %

To authorize the Corporation's board of directors, at its sole discretion, to
amend the Articles of the Corporation to change its name from "Willow
Biosciences Inc." to "2482118 Alberta Ltd.", or such other name as may be
approved by the Board, as more particularly described in the Information Circular.

48,853,362

82.5 %

For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company's Report of Voting Results dated April 25, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Willow Biosciences Inc.

Willow develops and produces precision fermented functional ingredients for the health and wellness, food and beverage and personal care markets. Willow's FutureGrownTM biotechnology platform allows large-scale production with sustainability at its core. Willow's R&D team has a proven track record of developing and commercializing bio-based manufacturing processes and products to benefit our B2B partners and their customers.

For more information, visit www.willowbio.com or contact:

Travis Doupe
Chief Financial Officer
E: [email protected] 

Willow Biosciences Inc.