WILLOW BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow" or the "Company") (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQB: CANSF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2023 (the "Meeting"). A total of 57,318,575 common shares, representing approximately 46.329% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the meeting.

The shareholders approved the setting of the number of directors of Willow at 9 directors, and the following nominees were elected as directors of Willow for the ensuing year with the specific voting results being as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld Director # % # % Dr. Peter Seufer-Wasserthal 44,530,361 98.270 % 784,126 1.730 % Trevor Peters 42,520,594 93.834 % 2,793,893 6.166 % Dr. Fotis Kalantzis 44,646,513 98.526 % 667,974 1.474 % Donald Archibald 45,075,739 99.473 % 238,748 0.527 % Al Foreman 45,145,244 99.627 % 169,243 0.373 % Barbara Munroe 44,783,365 98.828 % 531,122 1.172 % Raffi Asadorian 45,070,749 99.462 % 243,738 0.538 % Dr. Jim Lalonde 45,150,769 99.639 % 163,718 0.361 % Dr. Chris Savile 44,675,773 98.590 % 638,714 1.410 %



In addition, shareholders approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year (99.423% of the votes cast being in favour). The shareholders also approved the grant of unallocated options issuable under Willow's stock option plan pursuant to the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange. For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company's Report of Voting Results dated May 12, 2023 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

As previously announced on March 28, 2023, Mr. Raffi Asadorian was appointed as an independent director to the board of directors of Willow (the "Board") to succeed Mr. Sadiq Lalani who had served on the Board since April 2019 and had decided not to stand for re-election due to other commitments.

"We are thankful for Sadiq's years of service to Willow and wish him the best in his new endeavors," said Trevor Peters, Chairman of the Board of the Company. "At the same time, we welcome Raffi and his significant financial expertise to our Board to help guide Willow on its continued pathway toward successfully diversifying our portfolio and further positioning the company for improved financial results and revenue growth in the years ahead."

About Willow Biosciences Inc.

Willow develops and produces precision fermented functional ingredients for the health and wellness, food and beverage and personal care markets. Willow's FutureGrownTM biotechnology platform allows large-scale production with sustainability at its core. Willow's R&D team has a proven track record of developing and commercializing bio-based manufacturing processes and products to benefit our B2B partners and their customers.

SOURCE Willow Biosciences Inc.

For further information: Visit www.willowbio.com or contact: Travis Doupe, Chief Financial Officer, E: [email protected]