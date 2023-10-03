WILLOW AND SUANFARMA ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION ON DEVELOPMENT OF LARGE VOLUME ANTI-INFECTIVE API THROUGH PRECISION FERMENTATION

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Willow Biosciences Inc., ("Willow") (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQB: CANSF) and SUANFARMA today jointly announced execution of a collaboration agreement for a cell line productivity optimization development program for manufacturing a large volume anti-infective Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient ("API") through precision fermentation. Through the partnership, SUANFARMA will have access to Willow's proprietary strain optimization technologies to develop a more cost-effective production process.

Suanfarma logo (CNW Group/Willow Biosciences Inc.)

SUANFARMA has engaged Willow to apply its strain engineering technology platform to enable more cost-effective commercial production of the API at SUANFARMA's manufacturing site.

"We are pleased to further expand our successful relationship with SUANFARMA, to bring sustainably sourced products to market by leveraging our joint capabilities and their proven efficient manufacturing resources," said Chris Savile, Willow's President & CEO. "Together, we see a number of opportunities to create alternative means to more sustainably produce key products for better human health and wellness and we look forward to working with the SUANFARMA team."

"SUANFARMA CDMO is delighted to further extend our partnership with Willow toward developing commercial products to broaden our portfolio by maximizing product quality at reduced cost through fermentation technology," said Daniel Rivero, Industrial Director of SUANFARMA. "Following successful development, we look forward to bringing these life-enhancing products to market at industrial scale through our manufacturing site in Europe. SUANFARMA CDMO provides Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization services to the market, with solid track record and expertise in fermentation, purification and chemical synthesis technologies under the highest standards of quality for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry."

SUANFARMA CDMO offers a comprehensive approach to Technology Transfer, aiming to reduce risks and enhance success within their global project management strategy. Our platform, known as TT&GO®, employs a systematic and quality-based methodology that leverages our expertise in GMP manufacturing. This approach ensures efficient industrialization of processes and thus swift market commercialization of the final product.

In March 2023, Willow and SUANFARMA announced an alliance with the intention to work together on existing pharma and biotechnological capabilities for synthetic molecules including anti-infectives and other APIs and intermediates for Pharma and natural ingredients designed for the Health & Wellness and Food & Beverage industries. Today's announcement marks further progress in broadening the relationship by offering an end-to-end synthetic biology solution and expanding the parties' joint product portfolio.

About WILLOW BIOSCIENCES

Willow develops and produces precision fermented functional ingredients for the health and wellness, food and beverage and personal care markets. Willow's FutureGrown™ and BioOxi™ platforms enable large-scale production with sustainability at its core. Willow's R&D team has a proven track record of developing and commercializing bio-based manufacturing processes and products to benefit our B2B partners and their customers. For more information, visit www.willowbio.com.

About SUANFARMA

SUANFARMA founded in 1993, is a B2B life science partner specialized in the development, production, and commercialization of ingredients for the pharmaceutical, veterinary and nutraceutical industries.

All facilities comply with the highest existing regulations in the pharmaceutical industry. With the support of a consolidated and strong commercial network with 12 local offices placed strategically around the world, SUANFARMA provides its services to more than 3,000 active customers in over 70 countries.

SUANFARMA CDMO is a leading provider of CDMO services and products, and it has an expert team of professionals in charge of managing the challenge of the complete process for developing, scaling, and manufacturing small molecule APIs both by fermentation and by chemical synthesis. We become a trusted innovative partner providing integrated, real end-to-end solutions and competitive advantages for our customers to meet their challenges and market access. This is achieved through two main axes: supply chain and value chain solutions.

More information: https://www.suanfarma.com/en/suanfarma-cdmo /

FutureGrown™ and BioOxiTM are registered trademarks of Willow Biosciences Inc. All other trademarks are trademarks of their respective holders.

For further information: Willow Biosciences, Travis Doupe, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; Suanfarma: Silvia Martín de Cáceres, Head of Marketing & Communications, [email protected] - T + 34 91 344 68 90