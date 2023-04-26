Willoughby Asset Management Inc. Announces Appointment of President and Provides a Director Update

VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Willoughby Asset Management Inc. ("Willoughby"), the Manager of the Willoughby Investment Pool (the "Fund"), today announced the appointment of Leonard Trigg to President and Director of Willoughby Asset Management Inc.

As part of Leonard Trigg's appointment, Danny Popescu will continue as a Director of the Asset Manager of the Fund while stepping down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of Willoughby. Additionally, Mark Pinto has stepped down as a Director of the Asset Manager of the Fund.

About Willoughby Asset Management Inc. and Willoughby Investment Pool

Willoughby Asset Management Inc. is a registered Investment Fund Manager based in Vancouver, British Columbia and is the Manager of the Willoughby Investment Pool. Willoughby Asset Management Inc. provides complete asset allocation solutions for Accredited and Non-Accredited investors.

