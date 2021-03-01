William F. White Eyes Film & TV Growth in Canadian Prairies & Hires Industry-Veteran Rob Rowan to Head Calgary & Winnipeg Offices

Rowan is a passionate veteran of the film industry with a proven track record of success working directly with production professionals and government personnel. During his tenure as a Business Agent at IATSE Local 856, he helped dramatically grow the business by increasing both the number of productions and returning producers to the region.

Rowan joins WFW with over 30 years of production experience. He has enjoyed a lengthy career as an IATSE business agent for IATSE Local 856 and ICG 669. He brings a wealth of onset experience to the role, including experience as Gaffer, Best Boy Electric, and Rigging Gaffer on several feature films and television series across the prairies including Capote, Shall We Dance?, and Nothing but the Truth.

"Calgary and Winnipeg have long since been strong industry contenders for an expansion in production due to each province's favourable tax credit incentives," says Rowan. "I'm excited to work with the teams across WFW and Sunbelt Rentals to leverage my experience in this industry and identify key areas of expansion in both markets."

Rowan will assume the role from Michael Drabot, the company's previous GM of Winnipeg, who will continue in his position as VP/GM of Toronto. Rowan also inherits the role originally established by the previous EVP/COO, and current Executive Consultant, Paul Roscorla, who helped build both WFW and the Calgary market into what they are today.

"I'd like to personally welcome Rob to the extended Sunbelt Rentals family," says Chris Van Mook, Vice President, Sunbelt Rentals Canada. "We're looking forward to collaborating in the Calgary and Winnipeg markets to continue meeting the needs of our clients."

"It's been incredible to be part of the growth of the Calgary and Winnipeg markets," says Paul Bronfman, Co-Chairman/Senior Advisor. "As the former CEO of WFW, these markets have been especially close to my heart, and I can't wait to see what happens as the next generation comes in to expand our foothold in the industry."

Rob Rowan assumed the role on March 1, 2021.

William F. White International Inc. Founded in 1963, William F. White International Inc. (WFW) is Canada's most iconic provider of production equipment to the enetertainment industry. With offices across the country, the company services productions of all sizes from coast to coast and houses an extensive state-of-the-art inventory, including camera, lighting, gripe, specialty equipment, location support and studio properties.

We MAKE IT HAPPEN! With a passionate team of 15,000 rental experts, a growing network of over 900 locations and an extensive equipment fleet that exceeds $10 billion, Sunbelt Rentals helps professionals and do-it-yourselfers get things done. With a highly diversified offering of equipment, solutions, and services available, we assist customers throughout North America extend their capabilities, complete projects on-time and handle times of crisis. No matter if you are in commercial, industrial, residential, or municipal industries, we are constantly advancing the idea of what an equipment company can do for its customers. Visit sunbeltrentals.com to find out what we can do for you.

