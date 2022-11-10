WILLEM JACOBS JOINS CLARITI STRATEGIC ADVISORS™ AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD, EXTRACTIVE RESOURCES & ENERGY

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Clariti Strategic Advisors™ ("Clariti") is pleased to announce that Mr. Willem Jacobs has joined us as Managing Director and Head, Extractive Resources & Energy. Willem is based in the EMEA region and will be supporting Clariti's clients across the globe.

Willem is a globally experienced executive, having served for over thirty years in the capacities of Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and non-executive board member of both publicly traded and privately held companies, primarily in the areas of Mining and Engineering & Construction. Most recently, Willem was Barrick Gold's Chief Operating Officer for Africa and the Middle East, where he was responsible for the establishment, development and profitability of the Barrick portfolio in the region. He was notably responsible for the construction and commissioning of the Kibali Gold Mine in the DRC, the biggest gold mine in Africa, the going-private transaction of Acacia Mining in Tanzania as well as the turnaround of the Lumwana Copper Mine in Zambia, which is regarded today as one of the premier copper assets in Africa.

Willem holds a PhD from the University of South Africa, and his degree included extensive course work at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. Willem is an Extraordinary Professor in the Faculty of Law at the University of Pretoria in the area of The Law of Extractives. Willem is widely regarded as an experienced M&A professional and a corporate turnaround specialist.

Brendan Paddick, Chair of the Board of Clariti said: "It's a great pleasure to welcome Willem to the Clariti team, and to watch the firm make significant strides in its growth with incredibly high calibre partners. Welcome Willem!"

Rahul Suri, Founder and Managing Partner of Clariti, added: "Willem is an incredibly welcome addition to the Clariti team. The depth and breadth of his experiences, from operational to capital markets to M&A, will serve him well in servicing our clients in the Mining and Energy (including renewable energy) industries around the globe. We look forward to creating very positive momentum alongside Willem."

"I am looking forward to working closely with the highly professional and experienced Clariti team to advise clients in the Extractive/Mining and Energy sectors globally," added Willem. "Joining Clariti will give me an opportunity to work with clients in these sectors to help them formulate and execute growth, defensive and turnaround strategies."

