Will Stewart joins Hill+Knowlton Strategies as Senior Vice President and Energy + Industrials Lead

TORONTO, March 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) is pleased to announce the addition of Will Stewart as Senior Vice President and National Energy + Industrials Sector Lead. In this role, he will support significant national files and a bi-coastal integrated team of public relations and public affairs consultants.

"Given his deep sector expertise and experience across public affairs, corporate communications, issues + crisis, campaigns, as well as both marketing and advertising, he is a strong and well-rounded addition to the Canadian Leadership Team," said Sheila Wisniewski, President + CEO of Hill+Knowlton Strategies in Canada.

Will brings deep sector expertise and a range of experience across the business. He has spent the last two years working in various senior roles within the cannabis industry, but his agency experience comes from over 13 years at Navigator Ltd. working in progressively more senior positions starting as a Senior Consultant, then Principal, and, for many years, Managing Principal. Will led several large client files including a number in the Energy + Industrials sector.

Will also worked as the Director of Policy and Communications for the Electricity Distributors Association, and, previously as Chief of Staff to a senior Ontario provincial government cabinet minister in various portfolios including the Ministry of Energy.

He's been active in the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party, and was the party's head of media relations and communications in the 2014 provincial general election.

In September 2018, the Will was appointed Chair of the Advertising Review Board of Ontario – a position from which he recently resigned in order to join H+K.

Will's appointment is effective April 1, 2020.

About Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Hill+Knowlton Strategies Canada (H+K) is a public relations and public affairs consultancy providing services to local, multinational and global clients from its eight offices across the country.

The firm works with clients to solve complex communications challenges and deliver award winning campaigns and is focused on continued innovation for the industry. H+K offers deep sector knowledge and breadth of public relations and public affairs expertise including specialists in health + wellness, technology, government + public sector, energy + industrials, consumer packaged goods, financial + professional services, food + drink, retail + leisure and sports.

Globally, Hill+Knowlton Strategies Inc., has offices in more than 40 countries as well as an extensive associate network; and it is a member of WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY), one of the world's largest communications services groups.

This content originally appeared on www.hkstrategies.ca here: https://hkstrategies.ca/en/will-stewart-joins-hillknowlton-strategies-as-senior-vice-president-and-energy-industrials-lead/

SOURCE Hill+Knowlton Strategies

For further information: Jillena Oberparleiter, 437 217 9763. [email protected]