Will Consumer Habits React to Looming Bank of Canada Interest Rate Increases in Time?

NEW WESTMINSTER, BC, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - For Canadians already exasperated trying to make ends meet with the ever-increasing cost of living, the Bank of Canada's announcement on June 1st could only make their situations worse. A rate increase of at least 50 basis points to its target overnight rate is widely anticipated. For consumers with variable rate loans – especially high balance home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) – this could signal the demise of any small luxuries still left in their budgets.

"Among historically low borrowing rates, the last decade has given Canadians more experience with rate decreases than increases, so another 50-basis point jump will be a wake-up call for anyone who didn't hear the alarm sound the first time," states Mark Kalinowski, financial educator with the non-profit Credit Counselling Society (CCS). "Rates were at historic lows for two years to help us get through the pandemic. Unfortunately, this reinforced our reliance on credit to make ends meet, which is now causing many Canadians a lot of stress."

Absorbing higher debt payments due to interest rate increases, impacts consumers where it hurts most. According to a recent Equifax Canada report, credit card spending is higher than ever and payments decreased by 2.9 per cent compared to the last quarter of 2020.

Despite ongoing reports of feeling anxious or worried about their financial situation, Canadians aren't taking enough steps to turn their situation around. According to TransUnion Canada's Report highlighting Q4 2021 spending, consumers returned to pre-pandemic habits at the end of last year. That only served to carry Canadians into the economic storm that started 2022 off with a bang.

"This is concerning," states CCS program manager, Mason Cox. "Countless consumers pay their high interest credit cards, as well as other debts, off with their HELOC each month. While it might feel good that you paid your credit cards off, the clear conscience can not only lead to more spending, but also to debt that has the potential to jeopardize your home ownership if left unchecked."

Within a short period of time, an interest only payment on a HELOC balance of $150,000 could result in hardship for many families, along with long-term consequences for leveraging their home:

Date (2022) BoC Overnight Rate Prime Rate Borrowing rate P+1% Monthly payment April 13 .50% 2.70% 3.70% $463 April 14 1.00% 3.20% 4.20% $525 June 1 1.50% (est.) 3.70% 4.70% $588 (est.)

Regardless of how much or how little rates change on June 1, the cumulative effect of rate hikes should mean curtailed spending. "An increase of $125 each month is money that consumers must find in their budgets. We help our clients with this every day," explains Cox. "And we would encourage more people to reach out for our help before their situation becomes dire and they risk losing their home."

