Wilks Brothers, LLC Releases an Economic Comparison Presentation of its Calfrac Superior Alternative Proposal Versus the Initial Management Transaction at www.afaircalfrac.com

Stakeholders must not be misled and deserve a comparison of the proposals and details on the disproportionate beneficiaries of the Company's insider deal

In addition to providing a significantly superior economic recovery across all levels of Calfrac's capital structure, the substantially reduced debt levels inherent in Wilks' proposal ensures a stronger, more sustainable, capital structure for Calfrac

If shareholders reject the insider deal, Wilks' Superior Alternative Proposal, the full details of which are available at www.afaircalfrac.com, will remain available to the Company

CISCO, Texas, Aug. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Wilks Brothers, LLC ("Wilks") announced today they have released a presentation to the stakeholders of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac" or the "Company") (TSX: CFW) that provides details of Wilks' proposed alternative recapitalization transaction (the "Superior Alternative Proposal") to the self-interested management-led recapitalization transaction (the "Initial Management Transaction").

In response to the Special Committee's deeply troubling rejection of the Superior Alternative Proposal, based solely on the lack of support from a small group of self-selected unsecured noteholders and not on a determination that the Superior Alternative Proposal did not provide better recoveries to stakeholders and enhance the Company's financial condition, Wilks believes all stakeholders deserve a comparative analysis. The presentation details the key terms of the Superior Alternative Proposal, as well as a capital structure comparison between the two transactions and a recovery analysis.

Wilks encourages all stakeholders to review its Presentation and Term Sheet. Both are available at www.afaircalfrac.com.

It is important that stakeholders properly compare their recoveries under the competing plans using a realistic assessment. In that regard, the presentation provides a comparison using the best and most prudent gauge for enterprise value, the one implied by the market prices of the Company's securities.

Stakeholders should note that in addition to providing a significantly superior economic recovery across all levels of Calfrac's capital structure, the Superior Alternative Proposal provides significantly less downside risk to recovery due to substantially reduced debt levels.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote their shares AGAINST the Initial Management Transaction in order to stop this self-enrichment at their expense.

Wilks will vote all of its sharesi AGAINST the inferior and flawed Initial Management Transaction and strongly recommends that its fellow shareholders do the same.

Stakeholders who wish to voice their support for the Superior Alternative Proposal, or who have questions, may contact our communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, by phone, toll-free at 1-877-452-7184 (North America) or +1-416-304-0211 (outside North America) or by e-mail at [email protected].

