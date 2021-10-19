Wildpack Collaborates on Private Label Opportunity

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSX-V: CANS) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has developed and deployed a private label division initiated with the Blackstone District in Omaha, Nebraska, a historic district with multiple restaurants, bars and nightlife venues.

The Blackstone District private label will be a transfusion seltzer for the 34 restaurants, bars, and hotel located in the Blackstone District

Wildpack will provide end-to-end development and production services resulting in higher full-service margins relative to contract manufacturing

Diversifying Wildpack's product verticals and highlighting another segment of the market that benefits from Wildpack's network middle market designed manufacturing capacity, namely strong retail brands with no beverage presence

Enhanced diversity of Wildpack's customer base and growth opportunities

Wildpack's new private label mandate differs from its typical contract manufacturing because Wildpack will provide end-to-end supply chain services to the customer, rather than solely packaging their product. This includes beverage development, ingredient sourcing, beverage production, packaging consulting, shipping, and logistics.

Sean P. Delaney, Vice President of Supply Chain said: "Private label arrangements reduce complexity and increase visibility while providing less customer intervention in the procurement process. We have deep expertise in collaborating with customers allowing us to run with the end-to-end process, which drives to substantial efficiency through decreased transportation, lead-times and costs."

Private label arrangements represented 19.5% of the market in the United States in 2020. The large top market contract manufacturers have benefited from private label mandates for a significant portion of their income. Middle market retailers have been precluded from participating, due to many of the same barriers Wildpack has identified and aimed to solve for middle market brands.

Luis Duma, Head of Sales commented: "We have been fielding numerous inquiries for some time from casinos, cruise lines, small chain grocery and the like to offer a private label solution for their beverage needs. These customers require smaller minimum order quantities to match the ever-changing branding required for the event-based and in-house beverages for their businesses. The top market private label manufacturers do not provide this opportunity, but it is exactly what Wildpack was built to provide, and we are excited to land our flagship customer. This division provides Wildpack a substantial opportunity to diversify its customer base and benefit from increased margins relative to contract manufacturing, along with the growth potential of a private label division to the broader market."

About Wildpack

Wildpack is engaged in beverage manufacturing and packaging, operating in the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling and ecofriendly decorating services to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, Atlanta, Georgia, Longmont, Colorado, Sacramento, California and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack commenced trading on May 19, 2021 on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS.V".

