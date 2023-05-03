Wildeboer Dellelce LLP Opens the Market

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Lawyers, management and staff of Wildeboer Dellelce LLP, including partners Perry Dellelce and Michael Rennie, joined Richard Rohan, Chief Growth Officer, Trust, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate Wildeboer Dellelce LLP's 30th anniversary.

Wildeboer Dellelce LLP is one of Canada's premier corporate, securities and business transaction law firms. The firm works across all industries including agribusiness; food & beverage; automotive; cannabis; financial services; fintech; software/SaaS; industrial & consumer goods; life sciences; healthcare; pet care & pharmaceuticals; mining; energy & natural resources; and technology. The firm serves as legal advisers to corporations, partnerships and individuals at all stages of development, from innovative start-ups to large-scale global enterprises.

