WILDBRAIN TELEVISION SPOTLIGHTS CANADIAN FAMILY FAVOURITES THIS FALL WITH NEW SEASONS OF THE FABULOUS SHOW WITH FAY AND FLUFFY, CAILLOU AND RUBY AND THE WELL

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - WildBrain Television, one of Canada's most-loved kids' and family broadcast networks, is pleased to unveil a new, fun-filled slate of best-in-class Canadian content for the whole family to enjoy. New seasons of audience favourites produced in Canada, such as The Fabulous Show with Fay and Fluffy, Ruby and the Well and Caillou, are premiering this fall, alongside even more great programming across WildBrain Television's Family Channel, Family Jr., WildBrainTV and Télémagino.

The Fabulous Show with Fay and Fluffy season 2 premieres September 9 on Family Jr. (CNW Group/WildBrain Ltd.) New episodes of Caillou premiere this fall on Family Jr. and Télémagino (CNW Group/WildBrain Ltd.) Ruby and the Well season 4 premieres September 9 on Family Channel (CNW Group/WildBrain Ltd.)

Katie Wilson, VP Channels and Global Acquisitions at WildBrain, said: "We're so proud to be a champion of great Canadian content, with such terrific fall programming coming from vibrant independent producers. These series underscore the amazing talent in our domestic industry, and we're thrilled to share them alongside a great line-up of international shows for Canadian kids and their families to enjoy."

The Fabulous Show with Fay and Fluffy (Season 2 – 26 x 11') – Canadian premiere coming to Family Jr. on September 9 at 7pm ET.

Dynamic drag duo Fay Slift (JP Kane) and Fluffy Soufflé (Kaleb Robertson) sashayed their way into the hearts of preschoolers and their families all across Canada, with the series quickly becoming one of the most popular shows on WildBrain Television's Family Jr.

Created and produced by Lopii Productions, with the financial participation of the Canadian Media Fund Pilot Program for Racialized Communities, as well as the Shaw Rocket Fund, season two promises to be even more fabulous, more inclusive and more fun for the whole family, as Fay and Fluffy continue to foster a love of reading and encourage kindness and empathy through songs, stories and silliness. Bringing back beloved guests as well as new friends, the new season will encourage kids to share their thoughts and feelings, engage with books, to be kind and to be their best selves.

Ruby and the Well (Season 4 – 8 x 44') – Canadian premiere coming to Family Channel on September 9 at 7pm ET/PT.

Produced by Shaftesbury and Family Channel, in association with BYUtv, and with the support of the Shaw Rocket Fund, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and Ontario Creates, Ruby and The Well is a family drama that follows 16-year-old Ruby O'Reilly as she grants secret wishes for the residents of small-town Emerald after discovering a magical well. Season four sees Ruby return from a trip to Ireland having learned the secrets of the ancient wells, and she's more determined than ever to protect Emerald's well at all costs—along with a secret of her own.

Caillou (Season 2 – 26 x 11') – Canadian premiere coming to Family Jr. and Télémagino this fall.

Adored by preschool kids aged 2-5, the new WildBrain CG-animated series features authentic and relatable slice-of-life stories about Caillou, a sensitive four-year-old with powerful feelings that often get the better of him. Fortunately, Caillou has a supportive family that helps him understand and navigate those feelings. When he faces an especially tricky problem or a powerful emotion, Caillou will imagine himself, his family, his friends and his toys as characters in make-believe adventures. He might be a pirate captain sailing the seven seas, or a space explorer on a distant planet, or a clever detective solving mysteries with his sidekick, Teddy. Through his fantasy play, Caillou learns how to manage his big bold feelings, then applies what he's learned to real life.

More great content coming this fall

On Family Channel, LEGO®️ fans can look forward to season two of LEGO®️ Friends, along with LEGO®️ DREAMZzz, season two (part two), both of which will air September 6.

Family Jr. will be bringing more great content to kids with the Canadian premiere of Polly Pocket season six, as well as the premiere of season four (part two) of the popular Grizzy and the Lemmings on September 16.

WildBrainTV will see two Canadian premieres this fall, with Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese season three (part two) premiering September 7, and The Smurfs season three premiering September 15.

On WildBrain Television's French-language channel, Télémagino, season one of Jade Armor will air September 3, with Open Season: Call of Nature season one (part two) premiering September 7. Also coming to the channel are Polly Pocket season six (September 7), LEGO®️ DREAMZzz season two (part two) on September 7 and LEGO®️ Friends season two (November 2).

Check your TV listings for airtimes for these great shows and more on Family Channel, Family Jr., WildBrainTV and Télémagino.

About WildBrain Television

WildBrain Television is comprised of four premium kids' and family networks, including Family Channel, Family Jr., WildBrainTV and Télémagino. Delivering best-in-class programming to Canadian families, WildBrain Television is home to world-renowned series and specials, including Holly Hobbie, Ruby and the Well, Brave Bunnies, Caillou, Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City, Slugterra, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir and Summer Memories.

