WildBrain Television's Fabulous Fall Line-Up Kicks Off With Exclusive Canadian Premieres, Returning Favourites, Fantastic Movies, and Special Events for the Whole Family to Enjoy

The free preview on Family Channel and Family Jr. is available all October long for all Bell, Rogers, Sasktel, Shaw, Telus, Eastlink, Cogeco and Videotron subscribers.

Family Channel offers the best in family television entertainment in a premium, high-definition, multiplatform environment. Dedicated to celebrating family life and providing opportunities for the whole family to gather and watch together, Family airs a unique mix of top-rated Canadian and acquired series, movies and specials. Family Channel subscribers have access to Family Channel on mobile apps, Family OnDemand and Family Online at no additional cost, to see hit movies and series when they want them, where they want them. Visit us at Family.ca.

About WildBrain Television

WildBrain Television is composed of Family Channel, Family CHRGD, Family Jr. and Télémagino. Dedicated to making screen time family time, WildBrain Television delivers best-in-class programming that appeals to Canadian families. WildBrain Television is home to world-renowned series and specials including The Next Step, Ultimate Tag, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, Just Add Magic and Trolls: The Beat Goes On.

