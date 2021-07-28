WildBrain Television brings the Sparkle to Story Time with the New Preschool Series The Fabulous Show with Fay and Fluffy

With some big wigs and glamorous outfits, Fay and Fluffy's goal is to share the message of inclusivity, cheering on children to be proud of who they are and be kind to one another. Filmed before a live studio audience of preschoolers, parents and caregivers, each episode features a reading from a favorite picture book and lively discussions about themes such as celebrating uniqueness; sadness and loss; self-esteem and expression; making mistakes and moving forward; sharing; and much more.

Production commenced July 13 in Toronto on The Fabulous Show with Fay and Fluffy (26x11"), which is set to premiere on WildBrain Television's Family Jr in early 2022. Lopii Production's Rennata and Georgina Lopez are executive producers. The series is being distributed by Sinking Ship Entertainment and is being produced with the financial participation of the Shaw Rocket Fund.

Katie Wilson, VP, Channels and Curation at WildBrain Television, said: "This is such a positive and joyful series that focuses on the importance of inclusivity, kindness and community. Fay and Fluffy are standout entertainers with a passion for reading, who bring infectious fun to story time with songs and silliness along the way. Audiences at home and in the studio are in for a real treat."

Kaleb Robertson, who plays Fluffy, said: "I'm beyond thrilled to bring this representation for LGBTQ2S+ families. The support of WildBrain and Lopii Productions to bring this project to light is immeasurable in terms of the impact it can have on children and families who don't see themselves positively portrayed in the media. Most importantly, it's going to be so much fun!"

JP Kane, who plays Fay, added: "I'm excited to work alongside WildBrain to share my love of literacy with a whole new audience. I'm passionate about creating something that children and their families can see themselves reflected in."

Rennata and Georgina Lopez, Executive Producers and founders of Lopii Productions, said: "We can't wait to create this adorable series with Family Jr.! Fay and Fluffy represent all that we love and stand for at Lopii Productions – being kind, celebrating and loving yourself and making sure everyone is included!"

Agnes Augustin, President & CEO, Shaw Rocket Fund, added: "It's so important for young Canadian kids – and children worldwide – to have access to content that promotes and celebrates inclusivity, and we're proud to support WildBrain and Lopii Productions as they create this positive and unique programming. We're excited to be part of such a fun and engaging series for preschoolers."

JP Kane (Fay) and Kaleb Robertson (Fluffy) are both experienced child educators and drag performers. By day, JP is an educator with the Toronto District School Board and Kaleb is currently an independent cultural producer and childcare provider. Based in Toronto, the pair have been hosting drag story times since 2016, including at some of Toronto's biggest cultural institutions. Through their events, they aim to support families with LGBTQ2S+ parent(s) and gender variant children, while showcasing culturally diverse books and providing a supportive and inclusive environment focused on fun.

For more information, please contact:

Siobhan Girvan

Communications Coordinator – WildBrain Television

416-977-7290

[email protected]

About Family Jr.

Family Jr. is committed to captivating and engaging young hearts and minds. Inspiring its preschool audience to let their imaginations take flight with world-renowned series and much-loved preschool brands. Ensuring access is available to subscribers when they want it, where they want it, Family Jr. is also available through Family Jr. OnDemand at no additional cost. Visit us at FamilyJr.ca.

About WildBrain Television

WildBrain Television is composed of Family Channel, Family CHRGD, Family Jr. and Télémagino. Dedicated to celebrating family fun, WildBrain Television delivers best-in-class programming that appeals to Canadian families. WildBrain Television is home to world-renowned series including Top Chef Jr., Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, Just Add Magic and Chip & Potato. Wildbrain.com.

About Lopii Productions

Rennata and Georgina Lopez are award winning Canadian producers with over a decade of experience in television production. They started Lopii Productions in 2018 with the goal of making high quality, inclusive and diverse children's television where every child can see themselves on T.V. They've gone on to create 2 live action award winning series for TVOkids and have produced two segments for Sesame Street. They were recipients of the Emerging Talent Award at the Youth Media Alliance Awards and also won a Banff Rockie Award, Kidscreen Award and were nominated for a Canadian Screen Award.

About Sinking Ship Entertainment

Sinking Ship Entertainment is a multi-award-winning production, distribution, and interactive company specializing in family and kids' live-action and CGI-blended content. Since its founding in 2004 by J.J. Johnson, Blair Powers and Matt Bishop, Sinking Ship has produced more than 17 series and 500 hours of content, distributed to more than 200 countries around the world. With a global reputation for quality, groundbreaking original series and companion interactive experiences, Sinking Ship has won 21 Daytime Emmy® Awards, including Outstanding Pre-School Children's Series for Dino Dan: Trek's Adventures (Nickelodeon), Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing for Odd Squad (PBS KIDS), Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing for Ghostwriter (Apple TV+) and Outstanding Education or Informational Series for Giver (ION). International awards include a 2019 BAFTA for Odd Squad and multiple Canadian Screen Awards, Youth Media Alliance Awards, Parents Choice Awards, the Shaw Rocket Prize, and the Prix Jeunesse International. In 2020, Sinking Ship was also named as the number one Kids' Entertainment Production Company on Kidscreen's Hot50 list. Among the series currently in production are the third season of the worldwide success, Odd Squad, as well as the upcoming new series, Jane, inspired by and co-produced alongside renowned primatologist Jane Goodall. Currently in pre-production is the series Builder Brothers Dream Factory, in partnership with Scott Brothers Entertainment. In addition to its critically acclaimed productions, Sinking Ship operates a cutting-edge VFX and Interactive Studio, creating multi-platform digital experiences and interactive content for audiences around the globe. For more information, visit the Sinking Ship website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Shaw Rocket Fund

The Shaw Rocket Fund is a vital partner of the Canadian children's media sector in offering children robust, world-leading content on all platforms. The Rocket Fund invests in and supports Canadian-made media that reflects Canadian values and diversity, and most of all respects and speaks to children, while positively showcasing Canadian leadership on the world stage. By working with producers, regulators, and governments, the Shaw Rocket Fund aims to make quality content for kids a global priority. Since its inception, the Shaw Rocket Fund has invested over $245 million to support the production of Canadian media content for children, family, and youth audiences worldwide. The Shaw Rocket Fund is supported by Shaw Communications Inc. To learn more about the Shaw Rocket Fund, go to rocketfund.ca.

SOURCE WildBrain Television