WILDBRAIN'S FAMILY CHANNEL BRINGS LOUISE LIVES LARGE TO CANADIAN AUDIENCES

During Family Channel's free preview, enjoy this uplifting new series about resilience and embracing change, which premieres in Canada on April 3

The international co-production from Vérité Films, Tailored Films and Storyhouse also premieres on RTÉ in Ireland on April 3 and on Belgium's KETNET in fall 2024

TORONTO, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - WildBrain Television is thrilled to announce the exclusive Canadian premiere of international co-production Louise Lives Large on Family Channel on April 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. EST, with new episodes rolling out every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EST starting April 17. The premiere of Louise Lives Large is part of Family Channel's free preview running now until April 5. The heartwarming series will also premiere on Ireland's RTE on April 3, with Belgium's KETNET premiering the series fall 2024.

Louise Lives Large premieres April 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. EST on Family Channel.

A dramatic comedy series for young people and families, Louise Lives Large is about resilience and embracing change. It follows the inspiring journey of newly cancer-free teen Louise Edgar as she embarks on a mission to make up for lost time, completing the items on her "Live Large List". With the help of new friend and school outsider, Jess, Louise tackles her list one item at a time and, whether experiencing triumphs or setbacks, truly starts to live large.

Katie Wilson, VP, Channels & Global Acquisitions at WildBrain Television, said: "Louise Lives Large is a thought-provoking and heartwarming show that tackles a serious subject with an uplifting message. We continue to see Canadian audiences connect with shows like Louise Lives Large—live action series for tweens and teens with strong 'coming of age' themes. We're delighted to add Louise to our lineup this spring."

Series creator and head writer Carol Walsh said: "The goal of Louise Live Large is to bring teens and families together to enjoy a great story. It's also about the journey of countless teenagers who struggle with illness, bullying, and ostracism, in a way that reflects true-to-life experiences but doesn't shy away from the humour and courage they display. It's a series about survival, self-definition and, above all, hope."

Walsh worked with young cancer survivors to shape the stories in the series through a collaboration with CanTeen and the Irish Cancer Society. Her goal was to ensure Louise Lives Large was authentic, accurate, mindful, sensitive to the topic at hand, and as warm and funny as the young people she met and was inspired by. Ultimately, the message of the show is one of empowerment.

Louise Lives Large features a cast of emerging young Irish stars delivering funny, authentic and heartwarming performances, including Beth Fallon as Louise, Aimee Kennedy as Jess, and Damian Saintana as Rob, alongside an adult cast that includes Camille Lucy Ross (Disenchanted, Arrival) and Joren Seldeslachts (Torpedo, Blind).

Shot on location in Ireland, Louise Lives Large is an official Ireland-Belgium-Canada treaty coproduction produced by Julianne Forde and Mairtín de Barra (Tailored Films, Ireland), Maarten Schmidt and Xavier Rombaut (Storyhouse, Polar Bear, Belgium) and Virginia Thompson and Robert de Lint (Vérité Films, Canada). The series is financed by RTÉ, Ketnet, and Family Channel, with the support of Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, Coimisiún na Meán, Rialtas na hÉireann/the Government of Ireland, Creative Europe, the Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF), the Belgian Tax Shelter, the Flanders Tax Shelter, Ontario Creates, and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit.

WildBrain is the global distributer for Louise Lives Large outside of Ireland and Belgium.

