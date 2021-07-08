WildBrain Congratulates its Creative Teams on The Snoopy Show for Winning Best Animation Series at the 2021 Leo Awards

"I couldn't be prouder that our talented people have been recognized by the Leo Awards for their creative passion and outstanding work on The Snoopy Show and Ninjago ," said Amir Nasrabadi, Executive Vice President and General Manager of WildBrain's Vancouver Studio. "WildBrain is honoured to have been recognized in such a strong field of nominees representing the best of animation production in BC."

About The Snoopy Show

Produced by WildBrain and Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, The Snoopy Show made its global debut in February 2021 exclusively on Apple TV+. The Snoopy Show is an animated Peanuts series for kids and families that stars the internationally beloved titular beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all new adventures. Snoopy may seem like just a happy-dancin', bone-lovin', doghouse-sittin' pup, but he's much more than that. He's Joe Cool, hippest kid in school. He's surfer king and famed arm-wrestler Masked Marvel. He's World War I Flying Ace who battles the Red Baron. All of his bold, beloved personas are on full display in this brand-new animated comedy.

Producers on The Snoopy Show are Josh Scherba, Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, Paige Braddock, Craig Schulz, Mark Evestaff and Kimberly Small.

About Ninjago

Produced by WildBrain Studios for LEGO, Ninjago is a CG animated series that sees six young ninja with elemental powers and masters of the ancient fighting style of Spinjitzu defend their world, the mythical realm of Ninjago, against constant threat. Under the leadership of their mysterious Master Wu, they stand up to those who are cruel and unjust and protect those who cannot protect themselves. No foe is too great or too strange for the ninja to take on: Ice Samurai, skeletons from the Underworld, ghosts, robot ninja, airborne pirates, strange breeds of snake people, steampunk hunters, reanimated dragons, evil sorcerers and even villains who have escaped from a corrupted video game. Riding dragons and fighting evil is all in a day's work for a ninja in Ninjago.

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations to run wild, engaging kids and families everywhere with great content across all media. With approximately 13,000 half-hours of filmed entertainment in our library – one of the world's most extensive – we are home to such brands as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test and Degrassi. At our 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art animation studio in Vancouver, BC, we produce such fan-favourite series as The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space, Chip & Potato, Carmen Sandiego, Go, Dog. Go! and more. Our shows are enjoyed worldwide in more than 150 countries on over 500 streaming platforms and telecasters, and our AVOD business – WildBrain Spark – offers one of the largest networks of kids' channels on YouTube, garnering billions of views per month from over 150 million subscribers. We also license consumer products and location-based entertainment in every major territory for our own properties as well as for our clients and content partners. Our television group owns and operates four family entertainment channels that are among the most viewed in Canada. WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Please visit us at wildbrain.com.

