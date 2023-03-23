SAGUENAY, QC, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - One year after announcing the launch of the first stand-up snowmobile, WIDESCAPE is ready to deliver its first WS250 machines to 60 dealers across Canada.

"The WS250 is our first vehicle, and this is a new market segment. It was a pretty bold move to challenge a standard that's been around for decades, but we rose to it," said Christian Chantal, General Manager, WIDESCAPE. "The response from people who have already tried the WS250 has been unanimous and we're convinced that off-road enthusiasts will embrace it in record time. And, this year our network of dealers is expanding to the United States."

The WS250 was designed for people seeking the freedom to venture farther into uncharted territories. It's a whole new way to experience winter, and offers a perfect blend of snowmobiling, enduro motorcycling and mountain biking. The public can learn more about the WS250 and take it for a test ride on the Widescape Demo Days and purchase it from a Canadian dealer .

WIDESCAPE is now part of our landscape! To encourage owners to ride responsibly in suitable areas, the organization has developed WS250 guidelines for Canada: https://widescape.ca/owners-hub/where-to-ride/

WIDESCAPE: STAND UP, BECAUSE IT CHANGES EVERYTHING.

Lighter and more agile. More responsive for better control. More maneuverability for more action. More thrills at a better price.

AGILE. Sporty and athletic, it handles easily in dense forests.







With years of trials and testing under its belt, the WS250 was designed to last, with pieces provided by carefully selected suppliers. To learn more and for complete machine specs, go to: https://widescape.ca/ws250/

The WS250 design is the fruit of the labour of the WIDESCAPE technical team, which had to build made-to-measure components to meet the specific and unique needs of this new vehicle segment on the market. Manufacturing of the WS250 parts and assembly were entrusted to leading companies around the globe. Some 30 Québec companies were involved in making the WS250 a reality.

WIDESCAPE is the story of a family and a visionary entrepreneur from Saguenay (Québec, Canada) who are passionate about taking backcountry riding to the next level. The WIDESCAPE head office, research centre and test centre are in Saguenay, and are there to stay.

