Wicked: For Good Casts Its Spell on Toca Boca™ World™

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Spin Master's Swedish-based digital games studio, Toca Boca®, announced today a collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences to celebrate the release of Universal Pictures' epic conclusion to the global cinematic phenomenon, Wicked: For Good, on November 21. The land of Oz meets Toca Boca World in the limited time "Be You, For Good" experience, offering new ways for players to explore identity, friendship and self-expression through the digital game's signature creative play.

The Toca Boca World digital game will transform with wickedly wonderful surprises, inviting players to explore, express, and stand tall like never before. Inspired by the elements of Wicked: For Good, the in-game experience creates space for tweens to explore friendship, courage, and self-expression in their own way.

The digital game's close to 60 million players worldwide will be able to experience the Toca Boca x Wicked: For Good collaboration through in-app activations, including:

Style Pack – Outfits for the iconic characters of Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, The Wizard, Madame Morrible and Boq. Players can choose to mix and match 12 outfits, nine hairstyles, five facial details and five head accessories beginning November 25.

– Outfits for the iconic characters of Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, The Wizard, Madame Morrible and Boq. Players can choose to mix and match 12 outfits, nine hairstyles, five facial details and five head accessories beginning November 25. Gift Event – Four free Wicked gifts in Toca Boca World including a poster, Glinda's hat box and wand, a levitating flower in a dome, Elphaba's broom, and The Wizard's cane and green toy train plus Wicked -branded gift-wrapping paper will launch November 28 through December 5.

– Four free gifts in including a poster, Glinda's hat box and wand, a levitating flower in a dome, Elphaba's broom, and The Wizard's cane and green toy train plus -branded gift-wrapping paper will launch November 28 through December 5. Music Player – A custom-skinned Wicked music player with two songs from Wicked: For Good and two song covers. Free to all players in the Home Designer Inventory, the music player will have a small screen showing unique cover art for each song. Launching December 9.

"With music at its core, this collaboration invites our players to explore courage, self-expression and friendship in a way that feels magical and uniquely their own," said Mathilda Engman, Head of Creative & Brand at Toca Boca. "Whether it's navigating friendships or figuring out who you want to be, Wicked taps into themes that resonate deeply with the way tweens play and create in Toca Boca World and what Toca Boca has always championed: the power of being exactly who you are."

This limited-time collaboration will be available worldwide on November 25 in Toca Boca World, following Wicked: For Good's theatrical release on November 21.

About Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good

Last year's global cinematic cultural sensation, which became the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time, now reaches its epic, electrifying, emotional conclusion. The final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba (Oscar®nominee Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Oscar® nominee Ariana Grande) estranged and living with the consequences of their choices. When a girl from Kansas comes crashing into their lives, they will need to come together one final time, and truly see each other, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

