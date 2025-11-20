TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced its participation at Morgan Stanley's Global Consumer & Retail Conference December 2, 2025 in New York City.

Spin Master's CEO Christina Miller and CFO Jonathan Roiter will be attending and participating in meetings with institutional investors at the conference.

Interested parties are invited to contact Investor Relations or their Morgan Stanley representative to get more information.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and Piknik™, Spin Master engages close to 60 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,500 team members globally.

For further information: Tim Foran, Vice President, Investor Relations, [email protected]