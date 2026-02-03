Spin Master and Universal Products & Experiences Introduce Hellbreak™, A New Horror Trading Card Game Set to Launch in 2026

Hellbreak Brings Generations of Fan-Favorite Horror Icons into a Terrifying, Competitive TCG Arena

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - This fall, all hell breaks loose. A new era of fright is coming to tabletop.

Today, Spin Master and Universal Products & Experiences announced a thrilling new horror trading card game (TCG) property, Hellbreak™. Created in tandem with the legendary game design team at Ghost Galaxy, Hellbreak will give horror fans and TCG players alike a haunting new way to engage with their favorite characters from a vast trove of horror IP.

Spin Master and Universal Products & Experiences announce Hellbreak™, a thrilling new horror trading card game property, (CNW Group/Spin Master Corp.)

Hellbreak celebrates the world of horror in a fast, bloody, competitive and highly collectible TCG that is sure to enthrall and terrorize fans and players. The gameplay revolves around the idea of a "Monster Sandbox," an arena in which fan-favorite characters from horror history fight to the bitter end. Forged from the legacy of Universal Monsters where cinematic horror began, the initial card set will feature a stunning array of Universal Pictures' characters that encompass genre-defining classics, icons of horror's late 20th century resurgence and visionaries who continue to shape fear for modern audiences.

And this is only the beginning.

With Universal as the creative cornerstone of Hellbreak, Spin Master is building an unprecedented horror crossover universe that will include additional major studios and their characters from across the horror genre.

"Hellbreak brings together two of the hottest trends – horror and TCGs," said Doug Wadleigh, President, Spin Master Toys. "With Universal Products & Experiences as our flagship partner, and other major studios soon to be announced, we've created an enticing property unlike anything the TCG category has ever seen. Embracing cinematic storytelling in an immersive gameplay format, Hellbreak will grip players from their first pack to their hundredth, while also strengthening our presence in this high-growth category."

"At a time when fans are craving deeper, more atmospheric experiences, Hellbreak allows us to deliver horror in a frightening new way," said Rafa Macias, Global CPG Commercial Officer, Universal Products & Experiences. "With the rise in popularity of trading card games, and how passionate horror fans are around the world, we saw an opportunity to extend the lore of horror to TCG, working with true masters of the craft, to create a genuinely elevated and chilling gameplay experience."

Hellbreak leverages Ghost Galaxy's decades of innovation in trading card game design, development, and player engagement. "Hellbreak was designed to feel dangerous, cinematic, and endlessly replayable," said Christian T. Petersen, CEO of Ghost Galaxy and design lead on Hellbreak. "Every monster, mechanic, and aspect is built to create unforgettable and terrifying moments at the table -- the kind players will be talking about long after the match ends."

Hellbreak is slated for a global launch Fall 2026, with additional details on gameplay, artwork, character factions, and collector editions to be revealed in the coming year.

For more information visit: www.hellbreakgame.com or follow @hellbreak_tcg on Instagram or Twitter, HellbreakTCG on Facebook or @Hellbreak_TCG on YouTube.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and Piknik™, Spin Master engages close to 60 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,500 team members globally.

About Universal Products & Experiences

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal's iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company's extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E's lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com.

About Ghost Galaxy

Ghost Galaxy was formed in 2019 by tabletop-game industry veteran designer and publisher Christian T. Petersen. The company comprises a team of accomplished designers, developers, and producers jointly with hundreds of well-known tabletop game titles under their belt. In addition to their design work on Hellbreak, Ghost Galaxy publishes titles such as KeyForge, Mindbug, The Lord of the Rings: The Confrontation, and more.

