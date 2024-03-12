Wichita Revolutionizes Pension Management with Move to Vitech's V3locity, Unleashing a New Era of Efficiency and Innovation

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- The City of Wichita, Kansas selected the V3locity platform of Vitech Systems Group (Vitech) , a leading global provider of administration software for pension systems, to move pension administration to the cloud for the Police and Fire Retirement System (PFRS) as well as The Wichita Employees' Retirement System (WERS). The two funds cover all 3,500 full time employees of the City of Wichita.

"For 20 years we have served Wichita Retirement Systems and we are proud to expand that relationship to support their future with our state of the art pension administration platform," said Vitech CEO, David Burns.

Wichita Retirement Systems' adoption of V3locity will provide cloud-native administration that enhances security and resiliency. Vitech's cutting edge technology brings digital transformation to the customer experience for participants, including the system's first self-service capabilities.

V3locity stands as Vitech's innovative cloud-native platform, seamlessly integrating administration, engagement, and analytics. Representing a transformative suite of interconnected applications, V3locity provides comprehensive business functionality throughout the entire life cycle, coupled with robust enterprise capabilities. This platform unites core administration with an exceptional digital experience and enhanced analytics, ensuring a harmonious blend of traditional and cutting-edge elements. Thanks to its modular design, V3locity facilitates flexible and agile deployment strategies. Embracing an advanced, cloud-native architecture, it harnesses the distinctive strengths of AWS to deliver a solution that excels in security, scalability, and resiliency.

About Vitech Systems Group:

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. We help our clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,400 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, including Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com .

