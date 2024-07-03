WICC raises another $200,000 towards its goal of $25 million by 2025

Another Successful Relay for Life event held on June 6th in Toronto

TORONTO, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) took another step closer to its goal of raising $25 million by 2025 at their annual Relay for Life fundraising event, held on June 6th .

Nearly 300 people came together for an evening of camaraderie for a great cause. This year's event was hosted at Stackt Market in Toronto, and nearly $200,000 was raised for the Canadian Cancer Society (CCSS) through personal pledges and corporate sponsorships.

WICC/CCS Relay for Life 2024

"We are incredibly proud of the funds raised for this year's event," said Amanda Martin, WICC Relay For Life Chair and Director at Northbridge Insurance. "WICC's pledge to raise $25 million by 2025 got another big boost thanks to the Canadian insurance industry and its employees, supporters and friends who came out and supported the event. Our industry is built on empathy, and this important quest to raise critical funds for CCS is making a meaningful difference in the lives of people with cancer."

All money raised through Relay for Life supports ground-breaking research into more than 100 types of cancer, as well as programs and services that help people with cancer and their families, and advocacy efforts to advance important cancer-related issues.

WICC is thankful to its key sponsors Aviva, Intact and Burns & Wilcox, and everyone who donated to, or participated in Relay For Life. WICC and CCS are already looking forward to next year's event, optimistic that our community can come together once again to help people with cancer live longer, fuller lives.

Until next year, you can show your support by hitting the greens with WICC – including its fan-favourite annual golf event, back this fall with a fun "country hoe-down" theme at Angus Glen on September 4th. Find details on this, and other events at https://wicc.ca/on/event-calendar/.

Media contact: Jennifer Kew, Co-Chair, Communications - WICC Ontario, Email: [email protected]