Why would anyone want to open up a retail business during a shut-down? Ask Forever Buds

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - On Thursday January 28th Forever Buds, a premium cannabis boutique on College Street, is opening its doors for the first time. Kind of opening its doors.

When Forever Buds first set out to build an authorised AGCO Cannabis retail location beneath a concert venue in Little Italy, the idea of bringing people together over a shared love of cannabis and turning perfect strangers into perfect friends was neither novel, nor controversial.

In response to the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases, a declaration of emergency was made on January 12, 2021 for all of Ontario. In order for cannabis retailers authorized by the AGCO to operate, the Government of Ontario is allowing retailers to service customers through delivery and curbside pick-up.

"If cannabis can make life a little bit easier and help preserve the well-being of our friends and neighbours, then we are all in" explains Vish Joshi the CEO of Forever Buds. "The shut-down definitely changes the calculus on how we approach launching a retail store. Instead of a grand opening, we are focusing on click and collect, free same day delivery and transforming the required adherence to pandemic protocols into a commitment to our community."

Forever Buds may not be opening according to plan, but the team is committed to opening no matter the current conditions.

"Just because we are socially distanced from each other doesn't mean we have to be emotionally distanced" continued Joshi "adapting to the current conditions is just one way we can show our gratitude to the neighborhood and all the people that have supported us so far."

"We open tomorrow, so order by click and collect and when you stop by to pick up your products, bring your friends. Just not too many at a time."

Learn more about Forever Buds at www.foreverbuds.ca

About Forever Buds

Forever Buds is an independently owned and operated AGCO authorised cannabis retailer located at 722 College Street in Little Italy.

SOURCE Forever Buds

For further information: Contact Simon Davies at [email protected]