Why Go Thai? FlightHub and JustFly Give You 7 Reasons to Visit Thailand

The Grand Palace and Wat Prakeaw was built in 1782. Its awe-inspiring architecture and infinite attention to detail have been captivating visitors for thousands of years. It's also home to the most significant temple in Thailand; The Temple of the Emerald Buddha.

Prettier in Phuket

The Phi Phi Islands are the primo islands to chill and take a traveler's breath away. The pristine beaches, towering limestone cliffs, and beachfront jungle have been the scenic backdrop for most mega-movies. Time to go there and take a selfie!

Koh Samui is calling for you

It's Thailand's second largest island and resides in the gulf of Thailand. Beautiful beaches, lush rainforests and luxurious spas await. It's a popular place for sure, because it's also packed with nightclubs, go-go bars, and pubs.

No one's ever crabby in Krabi

The best time to visit Krabi is November through March when it's not the rainy season. The Thung Teao National Park will provide a break from the beach as travelers explore the famous Emerald Pool. It gets its colour from reflecting the light of the sun, and is a highlight for travelers from everywhere.

Magically mountainous Chang Mai

Known for its temples, tribal villages, cuisine courses, and trekking, there's no end to what travelers can discover and do. Travelers should not miss the Elephant Retirement Park, they will want to retire here too. If elephants are their thing they can also head to Phang Nga Elephant Park, it's an ethical elephant program that's been family-run for 150 years.

There is nothing like the floating markets

There are many of these markets all over Thailand, but we recommend heading straight to Pattaya. At 100,000 square meters, it's Thailand's largest and finest. Travelers can buy anything from food to antiques, crafts, and art. Locals will help tourists explore and shop 'till they drop.

Get a Thai tattoo

It's actually called a "Sak Yant" tattoo. Tourists can get one in Chang Mai, Chang Rai, Bangkok, Ayutthaya, or Sukhothai, just to name a few places. It's a traditional tattoo bestowed by a Buddhist monk. Not sure what to get? The monk will decide by designing the tattoo based on the personal protection he feels the person needs. Talk about unique!

Not sure where to begin?

"There are so many amazing things to see and do in Thailand," says FlightHub and JustFly's Matt Keezer. "So many of our customers have discovered this beautiful country in recent years, and it has become pretty affordable to do so". Visit FlightHub or JustFly's websites for deals on your Thai adventure, and start planning today!

