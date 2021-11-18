Why Did Toronto Police Shoot and Kill Rodger Kotanko?

Family, Friends & the Community Demand Answers in Disturbing Takedown

SIMCOE, ON, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Family, friends and a community still reeling from the fatal military style takedown of 70-year-old Rodger Kotanko came together at his home just outside Port Dover today, appealing to Toronto Police to answer one question: Why?

They are demanding to know why a "calm and gentle man" who was well-respected in the community and renowned as a top gunsmith in Canada and beyond, was shot dead by Toronto Police some 150 kilometres away from their headquarters. Just after noon on November 3rd, Toronto Police allegedly executed a search warrant at Mr. Kotanko's home on Port Ryerse Road, storming his workshop and firing four shots at him as he met with a supposed customer. His distraught wife, Jessie, was also home at the time and had been detained by police just seconds before Mr. Kotanko was shot and killed.

"Our entire family is struggling to come to terms with how this could happen," said Suzanne Kantor, one of Mr. Kotanko's siblings. "Rodger was someone people looked up to. He was down to earth; he was harmless. Yet his life was cut short in a manner we cannot begin to comprehend."

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been assigned to the fatal shooting, but has shared no information with Mr. Kotanko's family.

"We have a distraught family, bewildered neighbours, and a community in outrage; but what we don't have is any explanation," said Michael Smitiuch, of Smitiuch Injury Law PC, who is helping the family navigate through the investigative veil of police secrecy. "Everyone who knew and loved Rodger Kotanko, deserves to know what happened and why his life ended so tragically, and they have every right to know now."

Mr. Kotanko leaves behind his wife, Jessie, and three children.

