Wholistic Child and Family Services Empowers Youth with New Semi-Independent Living Home and Innovative Day Programming in Pickering

PICKERING, ON, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - (WCFS Inc.) proudly unveils its latest initiatives to support the youth of Pickering. Introducing a state-of-the-art Semi-Independent Living home and a groundbreaking Day Program, WCFS Inc. is committed to fostering growth and development in individuals, specifically tailored for those with autism and those requiring semi-independent living arrangements.

Wholistic Child and Family Services

CLICK HERE FOR OUR DOWNLOADABLE BROCHURE

Nina Dehghani, President & CEO of WFCS, and Seyhan K., Operational & Staffing Manager of WFCS, attend a job fair at Fleming College in Peterborough, Ont. (CNW Group/Wholistic Child & Family Services Inc.)

Key Features:

Classroom Support: Enabling Seamless Education with On-Site Supportive Staff

WCFS' on-site supportive staff comprises skilled educators and mentors who collaborate with school systems to create a personalized and adaptive learning environment. Whether the youth are navigating mainstream education or specialized programs, our team ensures that academic progress remains a priority.

Customized Behavioral Interventions and Family Collaboration

Our I.B.I. The program begins with a thorough individualized assessment to understand the specific behavioral challenges each youth faces. This personalized approach allows us to tailor interventions to address their unique needs. Recognizing the integral role families play in behavioral development, our program actively involves parents and caregivers. Regular communication and collaboration ensure that strategies implemented at our facilities seamlessly extend into the home environment.

Day Program

Offering a dynamic array of activities, the Day Program is designed to enrich the lives of youth through social engagement, skill-building workshops, and recreational opportunities. This innovative program provides a supportive environment for personal and social development during daytime hours, located in Pickering Ontario.

Fostering Growth in Our Group Homes:

In our group home for youth, we provide a nurturing environment that focuses on holistic development. Our dedicated staff works closely with the youth, offering specialized 1-1 care and fostering a sense of community. The group home emphasizes skill-building activities, educational support, and career guidance to empower each individual on their unique journey.

Nina Dehgani, President at WCFS Inc., emphasizes the importance of these initiatives, stating, "In our region and across Canada, there's a housing crisis, and there's no shortage of those who need a safe place to live. Our new home for female-identified youth in Durham Region is meant to provide services with dignity and respect. With over two decades of experience, WCFS continues to be at the forefront of social services, offering specialized 1-1 care to ensure individuals receive the attention and care they deserve."

Semi-Independent Living Home: A dedicated space for youth, equipped with a supportive staff focused on life skills development, including budgeting, cooking, educational and career development, and securing long-term housing.

Empowering Youth: WCFS President Addresses Urgent Housing Crisis

Nina Dehgani stresses the critical need for safe spaces, especially for female-identified youth in Durham Region, amid the prevailing housing crisis. She emphasizes WCFS's unwavering commitment to providing services with dignity and respect. With over two decades of expertise, WCFS remains a leader in social services, delivering specialized 1-1 care to ensure each individual receives the attention and care they deserve.

According to the 2021 Durham Region Homelessness Hub Report, 9% of those experiencing homelessness are youth ages 16-24, with nearly 600 individuals reported experiencing homelessness in our region, it is evident that our home is needed now more than ever.

About Wholistic Child and Family Services (WCFS Inc.)

WCFS Inc. has been a leading provider across the Greater Toronto Area for over 20 years, dedicated to supporting youth and their families with professionalism, honesty, inclusiveness, and integrity. For more information, visit www.wcfsinc.org

SOURCE Wholistic Child & Family Services Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Nina Dehghani, President, CEO, email: [email protected], Phone: (416) -725-7079