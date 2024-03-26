Wholehealth Pharmacy Partners Launch Children's Global Health Initiative with I Boost Immunity to support UNICEF Canada

MARKHAM, ON, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Wholehealth Pharmacy Partners is proud to support Canadians in protecting themselves, their loved ones, and the global community by launching Dose4Dose, a national campaign in partnership with I Boost Immunity. Until March 2025, for every eligible vaccine (including HPV, Meningitis B, Pneumonia, RSV, and Shingles) at a Wholehealth pharmacy across Canada, a matching dose of a children's measles, polio, or tetanus vaccine will be donated through UNICEF Canada, with a goal of up to 30,000 doses donated worldwide.

"With up to 1 in 4 Canadian adults missing a routine vaccination, this initiative aims to support adult immunizations in Canada while improving access to lifesaving vaccines for children worldwide," explains Dr. Molly Yang, Pharmacist and Director of Pharmacy Innovation & Professional Affairs at Wholehealth. "Considering recent measles and other outbreaks, it is more important than ever to address vaccination gaps from a local and global perspective."

1 in 5 children around the world do not have access to essential immunizations. Dose4Dose reinforces Wholehealth's continued dedication to advancing healthcare equity and making a tangible impact on the lives of vulnerable populations.

"Our shared goal is to increase awareness about the importance of vaccination and improve immunization rates both here in Canada and across the globe," says Shannon Turner, Executive Director at the Public Health Association of British Columbia. "By getting vaccinated at Wholehealth Pharmacies, Canadians can play an active role in helping protect tens of thousands of the world's most vulnerable children, all while protecting themselves and their communities from vaccine-preventable diseases."

Canadians can participate in Dose4Dose in two ways, by receiving an eligible vaccine or, for those who are not due for vaccines, by completing short educational quizzes online.

"Public education and awareness of all vaccines at all stages of life needs to re-emerge as a public health priority," shares Dr. Christine Palmay, family physician and vaccine expert. "Given the past 3 years of COVID-related challenges, embracing a proactive approach to health seems like the only way we can, as a society, reclaim wellness as a community."

With 81% of Canadians trusting and regarding the pharmacy as a safe place to get a vaccine, pharmacies continue to play an essential, and growing, role in immunizations. Dean Miller, President of Wholehealth affirms, "We are pleased to support pharmacies and their communities with this initiative, ask your local independent Wholehealth pharmacy about the Dose4Dose campaign!"

Wholehealth Pharmacy Partners is a Canadian pharmacy banner established in 2016, with 200+ locations nationwide. Wholehealth provides expert clinical, operational, and purchasing support to independent pharmacies. Through their innovative programs, Wholehealth aims to leverage evidence-based practices to enhance patient care, health equity, and community engagement. For more information, visit: wholehealthpharmacy.ca

I Boost Immunity is a digital learning platform administered by the Public Health Association of BC - designed to match local learning with global giving. The website uses online quizzes and articles to raise local literacy about immunization, and pairs it with a global reward: childhood vaccines through UNICEF. For each quiz you pass on I Boost Immunity, the site will donate one vaccine to immunize a child in support of UNICEF Canada. For more information, visit www.iboostimmunity.com.

