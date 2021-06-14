Who will be Canada's next country music star? Voting for SiriusXM's Top of the Country opens today

Grand prize includes $25,000, a performance at Country Music Week 2021 and more

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, is calling on Canadians once again to help choose Canada's next big country music star for the third annual SiriusXM Top of the Country competition in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA). The fate of the eight semi-finalists is in the public's hands, with the popular vote helping to determine which three artists move on to perform at one of the biggest country music events in Canada and have a shot at the $25,000 grand prize, taking their country music career to the next level.

This year's talented group of SiriusXM Top of the Country semi-finalists are:

Don Amero ( Winnipeg, MB )

( ) Raquel Cole ( Vernon, BC )

( ) Carolina East ( South River, NL )

( ) Nate Haller ( Toronto, ON )

( ) Brittany Kennell ( Beaconsfield, QC )

( ) Kalsey Kulyk ( Hudson Bay, SK )

( ) Tyler Joe Miller ( Surrey, BC )

( ) Kelly Prescott ( Almonte, ON )

For high-resolution photos and video of the semi-finalists, click here.

Pivoting in response to the COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, the SiriusXM Top of the Country competition was formatted differently this year but continued to prioritize granting all contestants a rich and informative experience. Despite the year's challenges, SiriusXM and the CCMA have remained committed to furthering and championing Canada's country music culture. All eight semi-finalists benefitted from the annual mentorship program, receiving virtual sessions with industry professionals, and were also equipped with audio/video equipment to capture live recording sessions right from their homes.

Beginning at 10 a.m. ET today through to 11:59 p.m. ET on June 28, country fans can watch all studio sessions and vote at topcountry.siriusxm.ca for their favourite performers once daily.

"It's been incredible to see how each of the semi-finalists have risen to the challenge of recording and producing an original song during this challenging year," said Jeff Leake, Director, Music Programming, SiriusXM Canada. "Demonstrating their growth as artists, each of our semi-finalists channelled their passion, talent and unique voice into the task and have created something truly memorable to contribute to Canada's dynamic country music scene. Canadians are going to have a tough time choosing our top three finalists during the nationwide online vote."

Once voting is complete, the top three artists will emerge as SiriusXM Top of the Country finalists and be featured during Country Music Week 2021, happening later this fall in London, ON. The winner will also receive the $25,000 grand prize, plus participation in a SOCAN songwriting camp.

SiriusXM Top of the Country, in partnership with the CCMA, is part of SiriusXM's ongoing commitment to promoting and elevating the best in emerging Canadian music. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach of over 60 million listeners.

About the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA)

Established in 1976, the CCMA is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization committed to the promotion and recognition of Canadian country music. Built upon the foundation to educate, elevate and celebrate Canadian talent, the CCMA progressively heralds the spirit, community and creativity that country music fosters through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards. Sponsors of Country Music Week and the 2021 CCMA Awards Show include FACTOR, Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters and the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage's "Canada Music Fund", Radio Starmaker and the Government of Ontario.

