Who's more likely to report using a condom? Results from new survey powered by TROJAN™ may surprise

There are plenty of options when it comes to choosing a birth control method. But while many are very effective for protecting against unwanted pregnancy, they don't all protect against STI's.

"Survey data tells us that the most common reason for not using a condom is because people are using another form of birth control, most often a hormonal birth control method to prevent pregnancy, which does not protect against STIs," said Sarah Joseph, Brand Director, Church & Dwight for TROJAN. "The main reason people use a condom is for birth control. It's our job to educate Canadians on the importance of practicing safer sex and maintaining sexual health by sharing the benefits of condom use, both for protecting against STI's as well as unwanted or unplanned pregnancy, which is what we're looking to achieve by partnering with SIECCAN on these sexual health surveys of Canadians."

Condoms are the only birth control method that also provides effective dual protection against both pregnancy and STIs, however, survey results indicate that only 25% of women and 28% of men "always" use a condom. Further to this, 26% of women reported that they "never" use a condom, compared to 16% of men.

Did you know? Rates of common STIs are highest among 20-24-year-olds.2

In this age group, from 2007 to 2016, chlamydia rates rose 49% and gonorrhea rates rose 81%.2

Wrap it up: Men were much more likely than women to have used a condom during their last PVI* sexual encounter (60% vs 46% of women).

"Given the very high rates of STIs in this age group combined with low rates of condom use, we need to raise awareness among Canadian college and university students about STIs and the need to increase safer sex practices," said Dr. Alex McKay, Executive Director, The Sex Information and Education Council of Canada (SIECCAN).

Laissez-Faire: The percentage of students who are not concerned about STIs is high and is increasing over the years for female students in particular.

In the 2013 TROJAN™ and SIECCAN university study, 59% of women and 57% of men said they were "not very" or "not at all concerned" about getting an STI.

In the 2019 study, 65% of women and 50% of men said they were "not very" or "not at all concerned."

The Pleasure Zone: The survey results indicated that condom usage did not reduce sexual pleasure.

In fact, 69% of men and 50% of women said that their last PVI was "very pleasurable" regardless of whether or not a condom was used.

Using condoms did not affect whether students had an orgasm during sex.

"The results of this study on sexual pleasure and condom use support the previous TROJAN and SIECCAN studies – underscoring the importance of communicating the message to young people that condoms DO NOT necessarily reduce pleasure," said Dr. Robin Milhausen, sexuality and relationships researcher at the University of Guelph and an investigator on the survey. "In fact, condom-protected sex can be more pleasurable because of the peace of mind afforded by reducing your risk of STI transmission and unplanned pregnancy. And condoms with ribs, other textures or added lubricants can enhance sensation and pleasure."

The study indicates that participants feel positively about their sexual health, with two-thirds of respondents rating their sexual health as very good or better, and 82% reporting they were happy or very happy with their sexual lives. However, the findings of this survey indicate that we need to increase education on sexual health, emphasizing that regular condom use can help to protect sexual health without interfering with sexual pleasure. Because your sexual health matters!

That's why TROJAN™, in addition to this study, is committed to promoting awareness around sexual education by working with 10+ universities and colleges across Canada to provide condom samples and educational materials to students. By the end of 2019, TROJAN™ will have distributed close to 500,000 condom samples across Canada, from Pride, to Festivals and University and College campuses from coast to coast.

Funded by TROJAN™, this comprehensive survey of the sexual health of Canadian university students varying in sexual orientation, aged 18 to 24, was designed by researchers at the Sex Information and Education Council of Canada (SIECCAN) and the University of Guelph. Findings are based on data from 1,472 young adults from more than 50 universities across Canada, who completed a 64-item online survey. The survey was conducted by Leger Marketing.

To learn more about TROJAN™ please visit trojan.ca, for more information on SIECCAN please visit sieccan.org.

About TROJAN™



TROJAN™ is Canada's #1 Sexual Wellness brand. Trusted for over 100 years. TROJAN™ offers a wide range of premium quality Condoms, Personal Lubricants and Vibrators. TROJAN™ latex condoms are made from premium quality latex to help reduce the risk of unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Every condom is electronically tested to help ensure reliability. TROJAN™ Lubricants offer a wide selection of water-based and silicone-based lubricants that can help enhance intimacy and pleasure. TROJAN™ Vibrations is a line of high-quality vibrators and rings, offering unique features including multiple speeds, pulse patterns and a variety of sizes and sensual designs. TROJAN™ is committed to investing in public health efforts to support sexual health. For more information, visit www.Trojan.ca.

About SIECCAN

The Sex Information and Education Council of Canada (SIECCAN) is a not-for-profit charitable organization that works with health professionals, educators, community organizations, governments, and corporate partners to promote the sexual and reproductive health of Canadians.

*Penis-vagina intercourse

1 https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/sti-rates-canada-1.5230987 2 Update on Sexually Transmitted Infections in Canada, 2016. https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/publications/diseases-conditions/update-sexually-transmitted-infections-canada-2016.html

SOURCE TROJAN

For further information: about the survey or its findings please contact: Caitlin Crawford, Veritas Communications, Email: crawford@veritasinc.com, Phone: 416.504.8733