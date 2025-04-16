WHO and WEF Are Pushing AI in Global Healthcare -- What It Means for the Market

Equity Insider News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – The potential for artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is still unfolding, both for patients and providers. A recent report from Deloitte found that 71% of healthcare industry leaders expect improved profitability this year, and it comes with rising AI implementation in care. At a global level, the World Health Organization (WHO) recently launched a new AI collaboration center for healthcare through the Digital Ethics Center at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, while the World Economic Forum (WEF) is championing prioritizing investments in evidence, infrastructure, and equity. At the innovation level, the private sector is making moves, with notable AI healthcare developments coming recently from Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI), Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TVGN, TVGNW), Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR).

The article continued: According to analysts at McKinsey who have surveyed healthcare leaders about their perspectives and approaches to generative AI (gen AI) since 2023, recently found that 85% of respondents were exploring or had adopted gen AI capabilities. Barclays expects growth in the AI healthcare market to explode at a 30% CAGR through 2030, supported by rising investment from pharma companies, hospitals, and insurers.

Avant Technologies and JV Partner, Ainnova, Accelerate Expansion Across Latin America Following Key Role at Healthcare Innovation Summit

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), an emerging leader in AI-driven healthcare innovation, continues to build momentum in the AI-driven healthcare sector through its joint venture with Ainnova Tech, a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using artificial intelligence (AI) and developers of the Vision AI platform. Today, the two companies announced that following Ainnova's sponsorship and its CEO's key role at the 2025 Healthcare Innovation Summit in Mexico City, both Avant and Ainnova, through their joint venture, Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), are building on Ainnova's strong presence in Mexico by expanding its footprint across Latin America.

Ainnova has initiated its first commercial pilots in both Chile and the Dominican Republic to work directly with prestigious hospitals that cover the full spectrum of care—from primary to highly specialized services. These pilot programs aim to demonstrate, (i) cost reduction in preventive diagnostics; (ii) increased efficiency in medical resource allocation and patient flow; (iii) enhanced institutional reputation driven by technological innovation; and (iv) improved profitability for participating healthcare centers through optimized patient referrals.

The pilot programs leverage Ainnova's proprietary Vision AI platform to identify health risks in real time, which enable seamless referrals for specialty care or further diagnostic tests when a positive risk is detected. The broader vision for the joint venture involves deploying an automated, low-cost retinal imaging device integrated with its AI-driven platform to deliver comprehensive preventive risk screening. From just two retinal images, blood pressure and some lab test information, the system will assess risks for: cardiovascular disease (CVD), type 2 diabetes, liver fibrosis, and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The message that Ainnova's CEO, Vinicio Vargas, continues to convey to audiences around the world is that this accessible, fast, and scalable solution is designed to support early intervention and targeted treatment strategies, with the ambition of reaching millions of patients globally in the coming years.

Avant has partnered with Ainnova to form AAC so the two companies can advance and commercialize Ainnova's technology portfolio worldwide. AAC holds the global licensing rights to the technology portfolio, including its Vision AI platform and is versatile proprietary retinal cameras and algorithms validated on more than 2.3 million clinical data points.

This also follows Ainnova's recent strategic alignment with Apollo Hospitals in Southeast Asia, where the Vision AI platform has been cleared for commercial deployment in Brazil, and clinical pilots are being prepared across the Americas. Avant and Ainnova have identified Brazil and the United States as key strategic markets. Ainnova is currently addressing regulatory pathways in Brazil with the support of its MDSAP certification to meet ANVISA requirements, paving the way for rapid market entry.

Ainnova is being guided by global CRO Fortrea ahead of the important pre-submission meeting with the FDA. The goal is to seek 510(k) clearance for Vision AI in detecting diabetic retinopathy, a gateway to broader use across multiple chronic disease categories.

At the same time, Ainnova is advancing its regulatory roadmap for the U. S. The objective is to begin clinical trials in the coming months to obtain FDA approval and commercialize its technology in the U.S.—initially targeting markets where reimbursement codes for diabetic retinopathy are already approved.

Between FDA progress, high-profile alliances, and a growing international presence, Avant Technologies continues to carve out a niche in the convergence of AI, diagnostics, and preventative care. Investors looking for small-cap exposure to the healthcare AI revolution may want to keep AVAI on the radar as these developments unfold.

Within its Q4 and FY 2024 financial results report, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) highlighted that enrollment in its pivotal SERENITY At-Home Phase 3 trial has surpassed 60%, targeting agitation associated with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia using BXCL501. Topline data is expected in the second half of 2025 to support a potential sNDA for IGALMI® label expansion.

"We believe that our SERENITY program presents an exciting opportunity to address a substantial unmet medical need — the 23 million episodes of bipolar and schizophrenia-related agitation that occur annually in the United States at home1-3 — and expand the market potential for our lead neuroscience asset BXCL501," said Vimal Mehta, Ph.D., CEO of BioXcel Therapeutics. "We are pleased that patient enrollment in our SERENITY At-Home pivotal Phase 3 trial is progressing well and that we have recently strengthened our cash position to further advance this important study."

The company also highlighted reduced R&D and SG&A expenses in 2024, leading to a significantly lower net loss compared to 2023. A $14 million equity raise brought its total cash position to $35 million to help fund continued development.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TVGN, TVGNW) recently announced it has engaged Databricks to accelerate development of its proprietary PredicTcell AI platform, which models immunologically active peptides and predicts T cell receptor engagement. Databricks will contribute engineering expertise and data infrastructure to support the platform's scalability and precision.

This builds on Tevogen's broader AI initiative, Tevogen.AI, which also includes support from Microsoft Research. The company is aiming to transform precision medicine through machine learning and advanced immunotherapy modeling.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) recently announced a successful soft rollout of its NurseMagic™ caregiver platform, targeting the 1.5 million non-clinical healthcare support workers in the U.S. With this expansion, Amesite estimates a 50% increase in its enterprise addressable market.

"We are accelerating contract closures, increasing deal sizes, and expanding existing agreements with a growing suite of features," said Brandon Owens, VP of Sales at Amesite. "Organizations that deploy our platform across their entire workforce realize a disproportionate advantage—dramatically reducing audit risk and operational costs. By delivering the right NurseMagic™ solution to every employee, we empower agencies and corporations to seamlessly scale their contracts to cover 100% of their workforce with just a few clicks."

The company has seen contract growth with hospice providers spike by over 3,000%, alongside a 1,000% increase in average contract size. NurseMagic™, built on Amesite's proprietary AI and HIPAA-compliant infrastructure, aims to streamline documentation and improve patient care across clinical and non-clinical staff.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) has joined forces with R1 to launch R37, a dedicated AI lab focused on revolutionizing healthcare revenue cycle management. The partnership merges Palantir's advanced agentic AI with R1's data-rich infrastructure, which processes over 1.2 billion workflow actions and 180 million annual payer transactions.

"R1 brings unmatched ambition to an area of healthcare that desperately needs it," said Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies. "By embedding our engineers directly within R1's operations, we can rapidly scale intelligent automation and drive measurable impact at speed—ultimately enabling providers to focus on delivering better patient care."

R37 aims to automate labor-intensive tasks like coding, billing, and denials at scale, helping providers boost cash flow and reduce administrative overhead. The lab is already yielding promising results in testing, with enterprise rollouts expected in the second half of 2025.

