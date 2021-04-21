Whiting Petroleum Makes Application to Cease to be a Reporting Issuer in Canada

DENVER, April 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) ("Whiting" or the "Company") today announced that it has applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), as principal regulator, and the Alberta Securities Commission, in accordance with the requirements of Multilateral Instrument 11-102 – Passport System, for an order (the "Order Sought") to cease to be a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia and Alberta. Whiting is not a reporting issuer in any other Canadian jurisdiction.

If the Order Sought is granted by the BCSC, Whiting will cease to be a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction in Canada and will no longer be required to file financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Notwithstanding a decision that Whiting is not a reporting issuer in Canada, Whiting will continue to file all financial statements and other continuous disclosure materials required to be filed by it in accordance with the applicable securities laws of the United States and the rules of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and of the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"). All such continuous disclosure documents of Whiting are publicly available to all security holders of Whiting under Whiting's profile at www.sec.gov and Whiting's security holders resident in Canada will continue to receive copies of the continuous disclosure documents that are required to be delivered to security holders in the United States, in the same manner and at the same time as is required under the applicable securities laws of the United States and the rules of the SEC and the NYSE.

About Whiting Petroleum Corporation

Whiting, a Delaware corporation, is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, production and acquisition of crude oil, NGLs and natural gas properties primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The Company's largest projects are in the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota and Montana and the Niobrara play in northeast Colorado. The Company trades publicly under the symbol WLL on the NYSE.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains statements that may be considered to be "forward-looking statements" or "forward looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as we "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "should" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Whiting's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 which is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com , as well as under the Company's profile at www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any duty, to update the forward-looking statements in this news release.

SOURCE Whiting Petroleum Corporation

For further information: please visit http://www.whiting.com.