Whites Studios expansion to support Toronto production boom

"Whites Studios is continuing its Canada-wide expansion to support increasing production needs. There is a severe shortage of studio space in Toronto in particular," says Whites' Co-Chairman/CEO, Paul Bronfman . "Our primary Toronto location, Whites Studios Edwards Blvd., is already booked solid and our clients require additional stages. To that end, we're doing our part to reinforce the incremental business Toronto is gaining from both Canadian and American producers."

Whites Studios Cantay features 181,000 sf of space with a 30' clear ceiling divided between four stages, two floors of office space, two carpentry shops, two paint shops, two wardrobe areas and a lunchroom.

"Canada is facing an incredible boom in content production due to the amount of streaming service companies vying for studios," says Whites' VP, Business Development, Rick Perotto. "We want to continue drawing international producers and new business opportunities to the Greater Toronto Area for years to come."

Whites Studios Cantay is slated to open its doors early 2021.

William F. White International Inc. (Whites). (www.whites.com) Founded in 1963, William F. White International Inc. is Canada's most iconic provider of production equipment to the entertainment industry. With offices across the country, the company services productions of all sizes from coast to coast and houses an extensive state-of-the-art inventory. The Whites group includes Whites Studios, Whites Camera, Whites Lighting & Grip, Whites Location Equipment Supply, and Whites Specialty Equipment.

SOURCE William F. White International Inc

For further information: Rick Perotto, Vice President, Business Development, William F. White International Inc., +1 (416) 239-5050, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.whites.com

