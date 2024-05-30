Whitelaw-Twining Welcomes Accomplished Litigator Cory Ryan as Newest Partner

Whitelaw-Twining, as part of the DWF Group, proudly bolsters its Canadian litigation team with the appointment of Cory Ryan to its Calgary office.

CALGARY, AB, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Whitelaw-Twining, part of DWF Group, is proud to announce the appointment of Cory Ryan as the newest partner of the firm. With a distinguished career spanning over 20 years, Cory brings extensive subject matter expertise and a proven track record of success in various areas of litigation.

Cory is a seasoned litigator renowned for his expertise in handling a wide range of legal matters, including class action claims, commercial litigation, professional liability, construction disputes, oil and gas energy disputes, shareholder disputes, commercial host liability, and historical abuse claims. His diverse practice has earned him a reputation for achieving practical and efficient resolutions for each client, drawing upon his in-depth knowledge of both the law and various commercial and insurance industries.

Throughout his career, Cory has developed a comprehensive legal practice with a particular focus on insurance and professional liability defense, serious personal injury claims, estate litigation, class action, and construction law. He has successfully resolved complex legal disputes for numerous clients through hundreds of mediations and judicial dispute resolution hearings. Cory's extensive courtroom experience is evidenced by his appearances at all levels of court in both Alberta and New Brunswick, as well as advocacy before the Supreme Court of Canada. Notably, Cory has recently served as lead counsel on two prominent cases in Alberta involving claims of ongoing chronic pain and somatic symptom disorder, further solidifying his reputation as a formidable litigator. Additionally, Cory is currently leading several complex class action matters related to historical abuse claims.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Whitelaw-Twining and DWF family" says Cory. "I'm thankful for the opportunity and confidence [the team] have placed in me to help grow our business, mentor our young lawyers and advocate for our clients."

Cory's recent appointment reflects Whitelaw-Twining's commitment to delivering exceptional legal services and further solidifies its position as a leading law firm in Canada.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

KERRI-LYNN KILBEY

Marketing Manager

Whitelaw-Twining

604.443.3455 | [email protected]

About Whitelaw-Twining

Whitelaw Twining is a full-service litigation law firm, founded in Vancouver with over 150 fee earners in its Vancouver and Calgary offices. It is an industry leader in the fields of insurance, commercial litigation, construction, plaintiff's personal injury and alternative dispute resolution services. Whitelaw Twining is an innovative, passionate team, building long-term relationships with local, national and international clients for more than 40 years. For more information, please visit: www.wt.ca.

About DWF

DWF is a global provider of integrated legal and business services. It has approximately 4,000 people and offices and associations located across the globe. DWF recorded net revenue of £380million in the year ended 30 April 2023. For more information, please visit: www.dwfgroup.com.

SOURCE Whitelaw-Twining