WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. TO TERMINATE ITS U.S. REPORTING OBLIGATIONS WITH THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION IN RESPECT OF ITS COMMON SHARES

CALGARY, AB, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap") (TSX: WCP) intends to file a certification with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") today in order to terminate the registration, and its reporting obligations, in respect of its common shares under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). If the SEC does not object, such deregistration and termination will become effective 90 days from today's filing or such shorter period as the SEC may determine. However, Whitecap's reporting obligations with the SEC in respect of its common shares, including its obligations to file annual reports and furnish other reports, will immediately be suspended upon today's filing.

Whitecap's common shares will continue to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and Whitecap will continue to meet its Canadian continuous disclosure obligations through filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. Whitecap's filings may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website ( www.sedarplus.com ) and on our website at www.wcap.ca .

About Whitecap

Whitecap Resources Inc. is an oil-weighted growth company that pays a monthly cash dividend to its shareholders. Our business is focused on profitable production growth combined with sustainable dividends to shareholders. Our objective is to fully fund our capital expenditures and dividend payments within funds flow. For further information about Whitecap, please visit our website at www.wcap.ca .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including relating to our intention to terminate the registration, and our reporting obligations, in respect of our common shares under the Exchange Act, and the timing thereof.

For further information: Grant Fagerheim, President & CEO or Thanh Kang, Senior Vice President & CFO, Whitecap Resources Inc., 3800, 525 - 8th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 1G1, (403) 266-0767, [email protected], www.wcap.ca