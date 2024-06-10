WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. HOLDING INVESTOR DAY ON TUESDAY, JUNE 11, 2024

CALGARY, AB, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap") (TSX: WCP) is holding a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 from 8:30 - 10:00 am MT (10:30 am - 12:00 pm ET). Members of management will present with a Q&A period to follow.

Registration can be made using the following link (Investor Day Registration) or via Whitecap's website at www.wcap.ca by selecting "Investors", then "Presentations & Events".

Participants can join by webcast to follow along with the presentation or by phone. The presentation will be made available on Whitecap's website prior to the start. Questions can be submitted via the webcast or asked on the dial-in:

Dial-in numbers: 1-888-390-0605 or (587) 880-2175 or (416) 764-8609

Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available.

About Whitecap

Whitecap Resources Inc. is an oil-weighted growth company that pays a monthly cash dividend to its shareholders. Our business is focused on profitable production growth combined with sustainable dividends to shareholders. Our objective is to fully fund our capital expenditures and dividend payments within funds flow. For further information about Whitecap, please visit our website at www.wcap.ca.

