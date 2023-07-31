WHITECAP DAKOTA NATION, SK, July 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and Whitecap Dakota Nation

Today, Chief Darcy Bear of Whitecap Dakota Nation, community members and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, attended a ceremony to celebrate A Self-Government Treaty Recognizing the Whitecap Dakota Nation / Wapaha Ska Dakota Oyate.

This Treaty is a major step for Whitecap to move out from under the Indian Act and implement their vision of self-government while also forming a stronger and renewed relationship between Whitecap Dakota Nation and Canada that is grounded in mutual respect, partnership and rights recognition.

This co-developed Treaty recognizes that Whitecap Dakota Nation has an inherent right to self-government and is one of the "Aboriginal peoples of Canada" under Canada's Constitution Act, 1982. Whitecap Dakota Nation's Treaty also recognizes Whitecap's law-making powers on their reserve lands. This includes governance, land management, natural resources, business development, membership, cultural matters, language revitalization and preservation, education, financial management and accountability, health and social services. In addition, the Self-Government Treaty establishes a stronger and more stable fiscal relationship between the Whitecap Dakota Nation and the Government of Canada.

With increased control over their own affairs, Whitecap Dakota Nation can better implement their vision for self-determination, enhance community well-being and continue to build on their many successes in community, economic and business development.

Canada is committed to working with Indigenous partners to restore Nation-to-Nation relationships, implement their inherent right to self-determination and support communities as they move out from under the Indian Act and transition to self-government.

Quotes

"On behalf of all Whitecap Dakota members, we are here to celebrate the recent passage of Bill C-51 that affirms our Nation's constitutional status as Aboriginal Peoples of Canada and a self-governing Dakota Nation within Canada. We look forward to advancing Dakota Reconciliation with an agenda of section 35 rights recognition, compensating past wrongs, honouring the contributions of our Dakota ancestors, and strengthening our nation for the generations to come."

Chief Darcy Bear

Whitecap Dakota Nation

"Congratulations to Whitecap leadership, Elders, youth and community members and all those who helped to shape this Self-Government Treaty Recognizing the Whitecap Dakota Nation / Wapaha Ska Dakota Oyate. This Treaty marks a new beginning for Whitecap Dakota Nation as they advance their right to self-government and their vision of a thriving future for their community. I look forward to building on this Treaty relationship by advancing joint priorities and working towards reconciliation of Whitecap Dakota's rights in Canada."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

Self-government negotiations between the parties began in 2012 with the signing of a Framework Agreement and concluded in April 2023 with the Self-Government Treaty.

with the Self-Government Treaty. The Self-Government Treaty was developed in full partnership with Whitecap Dakota Nation and received broad support from its members.

A Whitecap Advisory Committee of Elders, youth, women and community members helped to shape the agreement and ensure the process protected First Nation perspectives, culture and customs.

Following community approval, the Self-Government Treaty was signed by and announced by the parties in May 2023 .

. Federal legislation to bring the Whitecap Dakota Nation Treaty into effect received Royal Assent on June 22, 2023 .

. Now that the federal legislation is passed, an effective date for the Self-Government Treaty will be agreed to by the parties and set by an Order in Council.

As the next step, Whitecap Dakota Nation will pass their own laws to create and run their governance system.

